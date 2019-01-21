Global Specialty Paper Market Outlook Report 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Paper - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Specialty Paper market accounted for $26.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $51.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Increasing urban population, developing economies transforming into colossal markets and development of food & beverage Sector are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of raw materials and stringent government rules & regulations are hindering the market growth.



Specialty papers are manufactured or transformed for a particular use. The basic use of specialty papers can be found in packaging high-end products, printing invitations and packaging on external surface of a variety of items (decor papers) and cardboards. These papers are either produced individually or as a regular paper or then transformed into specialty paper by covering it with pulp chemicals therefore making it ready for special application.



Based on Application, the Packaging & Labelling segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. There is an increasing usage of sack kraft papers in the construction industry for packaging material. One of the key vendors, Mondi has already developed high-quality sack kraft paper with high strength and quality. Additionally, the growth in pressure sensitive label market which requires specialty paper will also drive the market's growth in the forecast period.



Geographically, The Europe market is expected to be driven by its key markets. The application of electronic labels such as QR code and NFC technology is attracting demand in Europe as it enables security and anti-counterfeit functions by confirmation. Such kind of applications of labels are getting the consideration of brand owners and merchants that help them to get protection from counterfeit goods and with the use of mobile applications, it helps consumers perform quick scans to avoid purchase of imitation goods. Such labels are made of speciality paper and this is helping fuel the market growth of this product in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Specialty Paper Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Decor Paper

5.3 Printing Paper

5.4 Carbonless Paper

5.5 Label Paper

5.6 Release Liner Paper

5.7 Packaging Paper

5.8 Pharmaceutical leaflet papers

5.9 Kraft Paper

5.10 Thermal Paper

5.11 Other Specialty Papers

5.11.1 Automotive

5.11.2 Kitchen Worktops

5.11.3 Abrasive Backings



6 Global Specialty Paper Market, By Raw Materials

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Additives

6.3 Coatings

6.4 Pulp

6.5 Fillers & Binders

6.6 Other Raw Materials

6.6.1 Fibre

6.6.2 Chemicals

6.6.3 cotton

6.6.4 linen

6.6.5 bonding chemicals



7 Global Specialty Paper Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging & Labeling

7.3 Industrial Application

7.4 Printing & Writing

7.5 Building & Construction

7.6 Food Service

7.7 Pharmaceuticals

7.8 Electricals

7.9 Other Applications

7.9.1 Medical application

7.9.2 Automobile filter application

7.9.3 Banking application



8 Global Specialty Paper Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Asia Pulp & Paper Co Limited

10.2 C&J Specialty Papers

10.3 Domtar Corporation

10.4 Fedrigoni Spa

10.5 Georgia-Pacific

10.6 Glatfelter

10.7 International Paper Company

10.8 ITC Ltd

10.9 Mondi PLC

10.10 Munksjo Group

10.11 Nippon Paper Group, Inc

10.12 Onyx Specialty Papers

10.13 Oji Holdings Corporation

10.14 Pudumjee

10.15 PH Glatfelter

10.16 Smurfit Kappa

10.17 Sappi Ltd

10.18 Stora ENSO

10.19 Voith Gmbh



