Global $750+ Mn Chilled Beam System Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Function, Design, Application, Product & Geography

Global Chilled Beam System market accounted for $253.86 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $758.76 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.



Aggregate demand for energy efficient buildings, rising demand for thermal comfort and increase in demand for enhanced occupant thermal comfort are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of consumer awareness and high initial cost are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a "beam" (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room. As the beam chills the air around it, the air becomes denser and falls to the floor. It is replaced by warmer air moving up from below, causing a constant flow of convection and cooling the room. Heating works in much the same fashion, similar to a steam radiator.



Based on Design, the Multi-Service Chilled Beam segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period as it has been the promising technologies in the market which offer the functions of both passive and active chilled beam systems along with added features. By geography, Asia-Pacific market is likely to be driven by its key markets such as Japan, Australia, China, and India. The commercial offices and healthcare sectors along with, hotels is expected to offer a huge growth opportunity in these regions. The market would also be fuelled by the increase in focus of the main players to develop their product and service offerings in the Asia-Pacific region as this region is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of the adoption of these systems over the next decade.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cooling Only

5.3 Cooling and Heating



6 Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Chilled Beam

6.3 Passive Chilled Beam

6.4 Multi-Service Chilled Beam



7 Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Educational Institutions

7.3 Commercial Offices

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Hotels

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Concealed

8.3 Exposed

8.4 Recessed



9 Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Barcol Air Group AG

11.2 Caverion Corporation

11.3 Dadanco Pty Ltd

11.4 Emco Bau- und Klimatechnik GmbH & Co. KG

11.5 Flakt Woods Group Sa

11.6 Frenger Systems

11.7 Ftf Group Climate

11.8 Halton Group

11.9 Johnson Controls International Plc

11.10 Lindab International AB

11.11 LTG Aktiengesellschaft

11.12 Mestek Inc

11.13 MADEL Air Technical Diffusion S.E.

11.14 Nijburg Industry Group

11.15 NuClimate Air Quality Systems Inc

11.16 Price Industries Inc

11.17 Roccheggiani S.p.A

11.18 Swegon AB

11.19 Systemair AB

11.20 Titus Hvac

11.21 Trox GmbH



