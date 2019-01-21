Global $750+ Mn Chilled Beam System Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Function, Design, Application, Product & Geography
Global Chilled Beam System market accounted for $253.86 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $758.76 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.
Aggregate demand for energy efficient buildings, rising demand for thermal comfort and increase in demand for enhanced occupant thermal comfort are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of consumer awareness and high initial cost are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a "beam" (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room. As the beam chills the air around it, the air becomes denser and falls to the floor. It is replaced by warmer air moving up from below, causing a constant flow of convection and cooling the room. Heating works in much the same fashion, similar to a steam radiator.
Based on Design, the Multi-Service Chilled Beam segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period as it has been the promising technologies in the market which offer the functions of both passive and active chilled beam systems along with added features. By geography, Asia-Pacific market is likely to be driven by its key markets such as Japan, Australia, China, and India. The commercial offices and healthcare sectors along with, hotels is expected to offer a huge growth opportunity in these regions. The market would also be fuelled by the increase in focus of the main players to develop their product and service offerings in the Asia-Pacific region as this region is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of the adoption of these systems over the next decade.
