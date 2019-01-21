$15.98 Bn Pet Food Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pet Food Packaging market accounted for $8.31 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $15.98 billion by 2026.



The increasing adoption of pets and the growing trends for premium and innovative pet food products are the factors boosting the market growth. The stringent pet food quality regulations are the possible restraining features. The increasing trend of pet humanization provides ample opportunities in the market.



Pet food packaging is a type of packaging remedies, where the food products of pets are stored and packed in various types of containers accordingly, to protect the food from various contamination factors and preserve the nutritional value of the food.



Based on material, plastic is one of the most widely used materials for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET and others are used extensively in pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost efficient, temperature resistance and durable packaging options. Imaginative packaging expressions such as single-serve flip open and zipper flaps add to customer appeal in pet food packaging market.



North America is set to dominate the global pet food packaging market in the coming years. Widespread demand for pet ownership and pet food packaging manufacturer's presence are some of the factors acting as a major contributor to the growth of the market. Moreover, demand for tubs and cups are projected to benefit from the need for convenience features and lightweight in pet food packaging.



United States is observed to hold the largest share of the pet care market in the world, owing to the growing pet population and an increasing inclination by the Americans to own dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, and fish. The continuing trend of pet humanization and willingness of American consumers to opt for premium pet food brands, the pet food market has proved resilient, allowing for continued growth in the sector. Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income in the region is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible

5.2.1 Bags

5.2.2 Pouches

5.3 Rigid

5.3.1 Boxes

5.3.2 Cartons

5.3.3 Bottles

5.4 Cups

5.5 Cans

5.6 Tubs

5.7 Other Packaging Types



6 Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal

6.3 Plastic

6.4 Paper & Paper Board

6.5 Other Materials



7 Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Food Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semi-Wet

7.3 Pet Treat & Biscuits

7.4 High Moisture

7.5 Dry Pellets

7.6 Chilled & Frozen Food

7.7 Other Food Types



8 Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Animal

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dog food

8.3 Cat food

8.4 Fish food

8.5 Bird food

8.6 Other Animals



9 Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bemis Company

11.2 Bosch Packaging Technology

11.3 Amcor Limited

11.4 Ball Corporation

11.5 Silgan Holdings

11.6 American Packaging Corporation

11.7 MeadWestvaco Corporation

11.8 Crown Holdings

11.9 Coveris Holdings

11.10 Mondi Group

11.11 Ampac Packaging

11.12 Berry Plastics

11.13 Huhtamki Oyj

11.14 Goglio SPA

11.15 Sonoco Products

11.16 Constantia Flexibles

11.17 Winpak Ltd.

11.18 Sealed Air Corporation

11.19 Mars Petcare Inc.

11.20 Ardagh Group SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64hqwv/15_98_bn_pet?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.