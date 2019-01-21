Substrate-Like PCB Market by Line/Spacing, Inspection Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substrate-Like PCB Market by Line/Spacing (25/25 & 30/30 µm and Less than 25/25 µm), Inspection Technology (Automated Optical Inspection, Direct Imaging, Automated Optical Shaping), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The substrate-like PCB market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2018 to USD 2.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period.



The substrate-like PCB market is driven by various factors, such as the high adoption of SLPs by leading OEMs, the surge in demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices, and impactful benefits of SLPs. However, higher setup costs associated with SLPs can hinder the growth of the market.



Based on line/space, less than 25/25 m line/space to witness highest CAGR during forecast period



The line spacing of the copper track embedded into the PCB is important as it is directly related to the size of the PCB and eventually the size of the product. As miniaturization of the product has become an important factor in applications such as consumer electronics, medical, and computing and communications, the line spacing is expected to decrease further.



With modified semi-additive method (mSAP), manufacturing smaller size PCBs can be achieved by reducing the track width, which ultimately makes it possible to have more number of electrical connections on the same area of the PCB. The PCB industry is striving continuously to improve the mSAP process capability and achieve unprecedented densities, which, in turn, helps fabricators to offer SLPs with line/space of less than 25/25 m.



Based on inspection technologies, automated optical shaping to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



AOS technology helps to remove excess copper and complete PCB tracks (patterns) on the SLP board where copper is missing. With this technology, PCB manufacturers can benefit from common problems observed on PCB boards such as short tracks and open tracks as this technology has the potential to remove the short tracks and connect the open tracks automatically. Due to the additional benefits of AOS as compared to other inspection technologies, it is expected that AOS will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC to record highest growth rate during forecast period



APAC is an emerging market for substrate-like PCBs. APAC has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. More than 50% of the global mobile subscribers live in APACmostly in China and India. There has been a paradigm shift of users from 3G to 4G technology in this region.



Key factors that drive the SLP market growth in APAC include the increasing adoption of smartphones, a growing number of internet users, rising demand for connectivity solutions, expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, and expanding bandwidth-intensive applications in the region. As most of the smartphone providers are from the APAC region, it is expected that there would be a major demand for SLP in the APAC region during the forecast period. Taiwan has become one of the center places for the development of SLP technology.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Substrate-Like PCB Market

4.2 Substrate Like PCB Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.3 Country-Wise Substrate-Like PCB Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Adoption of SLPs By Leading Oems

5.2.1.2 Surge in Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics and Wearable Devices

5.2.1.3 Impactful Benefits of SLPs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Setup Costs Associated With SLPs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Printed Circuit Boards in High-End Technology-Based Products

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of SLP Technology By Smartphone Players Owing to Transition From 4G to 5G Technology

5.2.3.3 Growing Use of Msap and Sap Processes in PCB Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Complexity of Printed Circuit Boards



6 Substrate-Like PCB Market, By Line/Space

6.1 Introduction

6.2 25/25m and 30/30m Line/Space

6.2.1 25/25m & 30/30m Line/Space Segment Dominate SLP Market, in Terms of Size, Owing to the Rising Adoption of Miniature Devices

6.3 Less Than 25/25 m Line/Space

6.3.1 Substantial Growth Rate of Market for SLPs With Less Than 25/25 m Line/Space Due to Adoption of Additive Process in Manufacturing These SLPs



7 Substrate-Like PCB Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Consumer Electronics Expected to Hold Largest Size of SLP Market Owing to Adoption of SLP By Leading Original Equipment Manufacturers in Their Smartphones

7.3 Computing and Communications

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Communication Technologies Would Lead to High Demand for SLP for Computing and Communications Applications

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Multilayer Printed Circuit Boards in Automotive Electronics Will Spur SLP Market Growth

7.5 Medical

7.5.1 Rising Trend of Miniaturization of Advanced Medical Equipment and Devices Expected to Provide Opportunities for SLP Market Players

7.6 Industrial

7.6.1 Growing Trend of Iiot and Industry 4.0 to Drive Demand for SLP in Industrial Applications

7.7 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

7.7.1 North America to Lead SLP Market for Military, Defense and Aerospace Applications Due to Increasing Demand for High-Performance Printed Circuit Boards



8 Substrate-Like PCB Market, By Inspection Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

8.2.1 AOI Technology to Hold Largest Share of SLP Market Owing to Increased Interest of SLP Manufacturers in Adopting Advanced Inspection Technologies

8.3 Direct Imaging (DI) Or Laser Direct Imaging (LDI)

8.3.1 Sturdy Growth of Di in SLP Market Based on Inspection Technology as It Offers Optimal Quality at High Speed

8.4 Automated Optical Shaping (AOS)

8.4.1 SLP Market for AOS Technology to Grow at Highest CAGR Due to Its High Potential for Findings Faults and Shaping Copper Tracks



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

10.2.1 Product Launches/Developments

10.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Kinsus Interconnect Technology

11.2.2 Ibiden

11.2.3 Compeq

11.2.4 Unimicron

11.2.5 AT&S

11.2.6 TTM Technologies

11.2.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

11.2.8 Korea Circuit

11.2.9 Zhen Ding Technology

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Daeduck Gds Company

11.3.2 Isu Petasys

11.3.3 Tripod Technology Corp

11.3.4 LG Innotek



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lld76v/substratelike?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Printed Electronics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.