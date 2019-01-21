FXDD Distinguishes Itself from the Competition Through User Resources and a Highly-Capable Customer Service Team

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FXDD , a pioneering global leader in online financial trading, provides highly sophisticated tools and resources through it various trading platforms. Apart from access to six markets, over 60 forex pairs to trade in, and useful trading insight, FXDD distinguishes itself with quality award winning customer service and support in over 10 different languages.Trading in international markets can be complicating and either require years of experience before developing trading savviness, or else require the help of professionals who have done most of the heavy lifting already. That’s essentially what FXDD has accomplished through their online user friendly trading platforms. through the FXDD trading systems, clients can swap back and forth between a range of trading types and tap into sophisticated, regularly-updated market research courtesy of the developing team.FXDD is headed by the world-renowned Joseph Botkier , an industry leader and a revolutionary in international finance. As a global leader in trade, Mr. Botkier identifies market opportunities and discovers optimal ways of leveraging trends and predictions. “Providing fair and user friendly trading environments for our clients is our top priority throughout the last 15 years” says Mr. Botkier. he added “ we always strive to provide fair execution and deep liquidity to our clients, couple that with top notch financial education and technical analysis therefore providing our clients with the perfect trading environment to help them achieve their financial goals with FXDD”.His expertise and passion for international trade extends to the dedicated service team that FXDD Trading users can access 24/5 via phone, email and live chat. Quality customer service is an invaluable asset for novice traders and experts alike, as the team can unravel technical difficulties or complex data without requiring users to ever exit the software. The FXDD customer service team is highly-experienced in international trade and capable of answering complex questions and meeting customer needs quickly and thoroughly in various languages including but limited to English, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Russian and many more.International trading, regardless of the various available markets, can be a complicated process, and many traders may not have the know-how to make the wisest investment decisions on their own. That’s where the FXDD team steps in to supply information on market trends, statistics on forex markets, comprehensive analysis of global currencies, and other assets that help clients make educated investments.Traders success isn’t just dependent on intel and access to foreign currencies and markets. Sometimes technology––though it was designed to enhance the process––can act out or perform unexpectedly, which market data and foreign market research can’t fix. For such circumstances, the FXDD customer service team also acts as technical support to help users through difficulties with the software. FXDD users can contact company representatives by email or opt in for a callback option if they prefer, but the platform also offers clients speedy responses through a Live Chat feature.As a leading trading platform in complex international markets, FXDD gives clients a lot of power and capability through their robust online trading software. Their broad offerings and their market- and tech-savvy customer service highly distinguish FXDD from other less-capable platforms.



