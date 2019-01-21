Livestock Grow Lights (Fluorescent, LED, Incandescent, and HID) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Grow Lights Market by Type (Fluorescent, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Incandescent, and Hid), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, and Others), Installation Type (Retrofit and New Installation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The livestock grow lights market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018, to reach USD 8,640.3 million by 2023, in terms of value.



Grow lights are artificial lights used in livestock farms for the growth and development of livestock animals. They are essential for the growth in livestock production, and also influence the comfort and physiological response of the livestock. Artificial lights such as incandescent bulbs, fluorescent lights, LEDs, and HID lights are used as grow lights in the livestock barn. Choosing the correct light for the livestock is very important, as it helps in muscle gain, increases the feed intake, and enhances the milking efficiency of the dairy cattle.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing focus on livestock and their welfare, which is in turn driven by the global increase in demand for meat and poultry products, rise in adoption of smart technologies in the livestock barns for enhanced efficiency in livestock rearing processes, and biological benefits of grow lights in livestock farms. The growth of the market is restricted by the high cost associated with fixtures of LED lights in the livestock farms. In this report, the livestock grow lights market has been studied on the basis of type, livestock, installation type, color, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Livestock Grow Lights Market

4.2 Livestock Grow Lights Market: Major Countries

4.3 Asia Pacific: Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Type & Country

4.4 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Livestock & Region

4.5 Market, By Type & Region

4.6 Market, By Installation Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

5.2.1.2 Technological Innovations and Adoption of Smart Livestock Farming Practices

5.2.1.3 Rise in Focus on Livestock Growth and Welfare Together With the Emphasis on Livestock Productivity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack in Awareness About the Adoption of Smart Technology for Livestock Farming in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Number of Commercial Livestock Farms, Globally

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost Associated With Fixtures of LED Lights in Livestock Farms

5.3 Value Chain: Livestock Grow Lights Market



6 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

6.2.1 High Energy Efficiency With Low Maintenance Cost Propels the Market Growth for LED

6.3 Fluorescent

6.3.1 Low Cost of Fluorescent Lighting has Driven the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4 Incandescent

6.4.1 Discontinued Usage of Incandescent Lights in Livestock Farms

6.5 High-Intensity Discharge (Hid)

6.5.1 these Lights are Not Suitable for Short Period of Lighting Operations



7 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 The Increasing Consumption of Chicken & Egg is Projected to Encourage Poultry Farming, Which in Turn is Projected to Drive the Market Growth

7.2.2 Broilers

7.2.3 Layers

7.2.4 Turkey

7.3 Cattle

7.3.1 The Rising Demand for Milk-Based Products in Emerging Economies is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Livestock Grow Lights Market

7.3.2 Dairy Cattle

7.3.3 Beef Cattle

7.4 Swine

7.4.1 Rising Consumption of Pork Propels the Market Growth for Livestock Grow Lights

7.4.2 Starter

7.4.3 Grower

7.4.4 Sow

7.5 Others



8 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Installation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retrofit

8.2.1 Low Cost of Retrofit is Driving the Market

8.3 New Installation

8.3.1 Expansion of Farms to Propel New Installation for the Livestock Grow Lights Market



9 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Light Color Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Green

9.3 Red

9.4 White

9.5 Blue



10 Livestock Grow Lights Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.4 New Product Launches

11.4.1 Expansions

11.4.2 Agreements and Partnerships

11.4.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Osram

12.2 Signify Holding

12.3 Delaval

12.4 Big Dutchman

12.5 Uni-Light LED

12.6 Once Inc.

12.7 Agrilight BV

12.8 Aruna Lighting

12.9 HATO BV

12.10 Shenzhen Hontech-Wins

12.11 CBM Lighting

12.12 Fienhage Poultry Solutions

12.13 Sunbird

12.14 Enim UAB

12.15 Greengage Lighting



