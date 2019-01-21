India Membrane Bioreactor (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-Tubular) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Membrane Bioreactor Market By Membrane Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-Tubular), By Configuration (Internal/Submerged MBR and External/Side Stream MBR), By Capacity, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India membrane bioreactor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2023, owing to increasingly stringent environmental regulations for the recycling and reuse of wastewater in the country.



Shifting focus towards the installation of Centralized Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) coupled with increasing urbanization and rising population are expected to positively influence the country's membrane bioreactor market in the coming years.



Moreover, most of the sewerage pipelines in India have not undergone modernization and advancements in terms of wastewater treatment technology, leading to unsatisfactory treated wastewater quality. Thus, there is need to upgrade the wastewater treatment system across the country, which is anticipated to fuel the adoption of membrane bioreactor technology in India during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in India membrane bioreactor market are



VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd.

Thermax India Ltd.

UEM India Pvt. Ltd.

Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Toray International India Private Ltd. (TIID)

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.

Brisanzia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi Plants Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

