Dream Office REIT January 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its January 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2019.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

