Global OTR Tire (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles & Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023

Global OTR tire market projected to cross $26 billion by 2023, on the back of growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide.



Moreover, mechanization of farming sector, proliferation in mining industry, and expanding OTR vehicle fleet are expected to boost sales of OTR tires in the coming years.



Some of the other key factors that would positively influence the global OTR tire market include technological advancements, expanding distributor & dealership network, rising adoption of radial tires and increasing penetration of Chinese tires.



Some of the major players operating in global OTR tire market are



Compagnie Generale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM)

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Toyo Tire & Rubber Company

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Influencer of Purchase

4.3. Brand Recall

4.4. Brand Switching

4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Global OTR Tire Production Overview



6. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles and Others)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region



7. Asia-Pacific OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

7.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

7.6. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.6.1. China OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.2. India OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.3. Japan OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.4. South Korea OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.5. Australia OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.6. Malaysia OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.7. Indonesia OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.8. Thailand OTR Tire Market Outlook

7.6.9. Philippines OTR Tire Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

8.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

8.6. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis

8.6.1. Turkey OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.2. Ukraine OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.3. Russia OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.4. Italy OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.5. Germany OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.6. France OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.7. United Kingdom OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.8. Poland OTR Tire Market Outlook

8.6.9. Hungary OTR Tire Market Outlook



9. North America OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

9.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

9.6. North America: Country Analysis

9.6.1. United States OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.6.2. Mexico OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.6.3. Canada OTR Tire Market Outlook



10. South America OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

10.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

10.6. South America: Country Analysis

10.6.1. Brazil OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.6.2. Argentina OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.6.3. Colombia OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.6.4. Chile OTR Tire Market Outlook

10.6.5. Cuba OTR Tire Market Outlook



11. Middle East OTR Tire Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Country

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

11.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

11.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

11.6. Middle East: Country Analysis

11.6.1. Iran OTR Tire Market Outlook

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook

11.6.3. UAE OTR Tire Market Outlook



12. Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Country

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

12.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

12.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)

12.6. Africa: Country Analysis

12.6.1. South Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.2. Nigeria OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.3. Algeria OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.4. Morocco OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.5. Ethiopia OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.6. Sudan OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.7. Somalia OTR Tire Market Outlook

12.6.7.1. Market Size & Forecast



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors



