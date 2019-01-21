Global OTR Tire (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles & Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles & Others), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global OTR tire market projected to cross $26 billion by 2023, on the back of growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide.
Moreover, mechanization of farming sector, proliferation in mining industry, and expanding OTR vehicle fleet are expected to boost sales of OTR tires in the coming years.
Some of the other key factors that would positively influence the global OTR tire market include technological advancements, expanding distributor & dealership network, rising adoption of radial tires and increasing penetration of Chinese tires.
Some of the major players operating in global OTR tire market are
- Compagnie Generale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM)
- Bridgestone Corporation
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Balkrishna Industries Limited
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Company
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Influencer of Purchase
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Switching
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Global OTR Tire Production Overview
6. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles and Others)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region
7. Asia-Pacific OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
7.2.2. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
7.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
7.6. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.6.1. China OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.2. India OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.3. Japan OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.4. South Korea OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.5. Australia OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.6. Malaysia OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.7. Indonesia OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.8. Thailand OTR Tire Market Outlook
7.6.9. Philippines OTR Tire Market Outlook
8. Europe & CIS OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
8.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
8.6. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis
8.6.1. Turkey OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.2. Ukraine OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.3. Russia OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.4. Italy OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.5. Germany OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.6. France OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.7. United Kingdom OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.8. Poland OTR Tire Market Outlook
8.6.9. Hungary OTR Tire Market Outlook
9. North America OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
9.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
9.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
9.6. North America: Country Analysis
9.6.1. United States OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.6.2. Mexico OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.6.3. Canada OTR Tire Market Outlook
10. South America OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
10.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
10.6. South America: Country Analysis
10.6.1. Brazil OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.6.2. Argentina OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.6.3. Colombia OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.6.4. Chile OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.6.5. Cuba OTR Tire Market Outlook
11. Middle East OTR Tire Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Country
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
11.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
11.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
11.6. Middle East: Country Analysis
11.6.1. Iran OTR Tire Market Outlook
11.6.2. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook
11.6.3. UAE OTR Tire Market Outlook
12. Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Country
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
12.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
12.5. Prominent Tire Sizes (By Country)
12.6. Africa: Country Analysis
12.6.1. South Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.2. Nigeria OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.3. Algeria OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.4. Morocco OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.5. Ethiopia OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.6. Sudan OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.7. Somalia OTR Tire Market Outlook
12.6.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors
