Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific lipstick market stood is projected to reach over $6.6 billion by 2023 on account of rising disposable income and expanding semi-urban and urban population.



Moreover, with growing working women population, demand for cosmetics including lipsticks is also increasing. Additionally, rising inclination towards natural and organic lipsticks coupled with product innovation and attractive & innovative packaging by leading lipstick players is further anticipated to positively influence Asia-Pacific lipstick market in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific Lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely- L'Oreal International, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Revlon, Inc.



