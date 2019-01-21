Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific lipstick market stood is projected to reach over $6.6 billion by 2023 on account of rising disposable income and expanding semi-urban and urban population.
Moreover, with growing working women population, demand for cosmetics including lipsticks is also increasing. Additionally, rising inclination towards natural and organic lipsticks coupled with product innovation and attractive & innovative packaging by leading lipstick players is further anticipated to positively influence Asia-Pacific lipstick market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific Lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely- L'Oreal International, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Revlon, Inc.
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To gain an in-depth understanding of Lipstick in Asia-Pacific
- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
- To help industry consultants, Lipstick distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies
- To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players
- To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Lipstick Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Lipstick Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value and Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online Stores)
5.2.3. By Country
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Product Type
5.3.2. By Distribution Channel
5.3.3. By Country
6. China Lipstick Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value and Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel
7. Japan Lipstick Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value and Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8. India Lipstick Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value and Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9. South Korea Lipstick Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value and Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10. Australia Lipstick Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value and Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.2. By Distribution Channel
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
13.1.1. L'Oreal International
13.1.2. Christian Dior SE
13.1.3. Shiseido Company, Limited
13.1.4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
13.1.5. Revlon, Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75mf8v/asiapacific?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cosmetics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.