A Dairy-Inspired Comfort Food Favorite

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Warm meals that come together quickly are a necessity for busy families, especially on weeknights filled with homework, practices, meetings and more. Serving up comfort foods that require less time in the kitchen make for more moments spent together at the table.



For a rich, creamy, one-dish dinner solution, Pasta and Chicken in Garlic Cream Sauce requires less than 45 minutes of kitchen duty, making it an ideal weeknight family-favorite.

This dairy-fueled recipe from Milk Means More of Michigan can be part of a healthy diet that includes fruits, vegetables, grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy and a variety of protein foods.

Pasta and Chicken in Garlic Cream Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8

4 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide pieces

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces

10 ounces (about 4 cups) farfalle (bow tie) pasta

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, for garnish

Place removable pan inside programmable pressure cooker. Using saute function, cook bacon, uncovered, until crisp. Use slotted spoon to remove bacon from pan. Drain bacon on paper towels. Leave 1 tablespoon drippings in pan; discard remaining.

Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan in two batches. Using saute function, stir-fry chicken 2-3 minutes, or until cooked through. Use slotted spoon to remove chicken from pan. Repeat until all chicken is cooked. Press cancel.

Stir pasta, broth, garlic, Italian seasoning and pepper into drippings in pan. Secure lid and set pressure release to sealing function. Select high pressure setting and cook 5 minutes. Press cancel.

Allow pressure to release naturally 5 minutes. Move pressure release to venting function to release any remaining steam. Remove lid.

Stir cream into pasta mixture. Using saute function, cook and stir, uncovered, until boiling. Boil, uncovered, about 4 minutes, or until sauce generously coats pasta, stirring frequently. Press cancel. Stir in chicken and Parmesan cheese.

Place spinach and bacon in large bowl. Pour pasta mixture over top. Toss until combined. Ladle into serving bowls. Top each serving with tomatoes.

