India Silicone Additives Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023

India silicone additives market is projected to reach $104 million by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to high demand for silicone additives from paints & coatings industry backed by robust increase in production of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding the quality and features offered by silicone additives in diverse personal care and industrial applications.
Moreover, government initiatives for the development of residential & commercial set-ups is propelling the country's construction market, which is further anticipated to augment demand for silicone additives across India.
Additionally, growing inclination towards personal care, especially skin care and hair care, is expected to boost demand for silicone defoamers and wetting agents in the coming years, thereby fuelling growth in India silicone additives market.
India silicone additives market is controlled by these major players, namely
- Dow Chemicals International Private Limited
- Wacker Metroark Chemicals Private Limited
- BASF India Ltd.
- Elkem South - Asia Pvt Ltd
- Elkay Chemicals Private Limited
- Resil Chemicals Private Limited
- Supreme Silicones
- McCoy Group of Companies
- Shin - Etsu Silicones India Pvt Ltd
- Harmony Additives Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness and Factors Affecting Purchase Decisions
4.2. Brand Satisfaction
4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs
5. India Silicone Additives Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Function (Silicone Defoamers, Silicone Wetting Agents, Silicone Surfactants, Silicone Levelling Agents and Others)
5.2.2. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages and Others)
5.2.3. By Region (North India, West India, South India and East India)
5.2.4. By Company
6. Market Attractiveness Index
6.1. By Function
6.2. By End User
6.3. By Region
7. India Silicone Defoamers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages and Others)
8. India Silicone Wetting Agents Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Agriculture and Others)
9. India Silicone Surfactants Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper and Others)
10. India Silicone Levelling Agents Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End User (Paints and Coatings, Personal and Health Care, Pulp and Paper and Others)
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
11.3. Impact Analysis
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
14. Trade Dynamics
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Industrial Value Chain
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competitive Benchmarking
18.2. Company Profiles
19. Strategic Recommendations
