India Silicone Additives Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023

India silicone additives market is projected to reach $104 million by 2023



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to high demand for silicone additives from paints & coatings industry backed by robust increase in production of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding the quality and features offered by silicone additives in diverse personal care and industrial applications.



Moreover, government initiatives for the development of residential & commercial set-ups is propelling the country's construction market, which is further anticipated to augment demand for silicone additives across India.



Additionally, growing inclination towards personal care, especially skin care and hair care, is expected to boost demand for silicone defoamers and wetting agents in the coming years, thereby fuelling growth in India silicone additives market.



India silicone additives market is controlled by these major players, namely



Dow Chemicals International Private Limited

Wacker Metroark Chemicals Private Limited

BASF India Ltd.

Elkem South - Asia Pvt Ltd

Elkay Chemicals Private Limited

Resil Chemicals Private Limited

Supreme Silicones

McCoy Group of Companies

Shin - Etsu Silicones India Pvt Ltd

Harmony Additives Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness and Factors Affecting Purchase Decisions

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. India Silicone Additives Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Function (Silicone Defoamers, Silicone Wetting Agents, Silicone Surfactants, Silicone Levelling Agents and Others)

5.2.2. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages and Others)

5.2.3. By Region (North India, West India, South India and East India)

5.2.4. By Company



6. Market Attractiveness Index

6.1. By Function

6.2. By End User

6.3. By Region



7. India Silicone Defoamers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages and Others)



8. India Silicone Wetting Agents Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Agriculture and Others)



9. India Silicone Surfactants Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End User (Paints & Coatings, Personal & Health Care, Pulp & Paper and Others)



10. India Silicone Levelling Agents Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End User (Paints and Coatings, Personal and Health Care, Pulp and Paper and Others)



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

11.3. Impact Analysis



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Trade Dynamics



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Industrial Value Chain



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competitive Benchmarking

18.2. Company Profiles



19. Strategic Recommendations



