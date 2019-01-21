Australia $4.3 Bn Chocolate Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Chocolate Market By Product Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate), By Category (Tablets, Boxed Chocolates, Countline and Others), By Distribution Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia chocolate market is projected to surpass $4.3 billion by 2023, on the back of growing chocolate consumption and rising demand for niche product categories such as organic chocolate products.



Moreover, increasing focus of chocolate manufacturers on offering innovative products; for instance, Mondelez launching Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo in mint and strawberry flavors, is expected to positively influence the country's chocolate market in the coming years.



Rising number of health-conscious consumers, increasing demand for premium chocolates and rapid expansion of e-commerce in FMCG are some of the other factors that would fuel growth in Australia chocolate market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in Australia chocolate market are



Mondelez Australia Pty. Ltd.

Mars Australia Pty. Ltd.

Lindt & Sprungli (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

Nestle Australia Limited

Ferrero Australia Pty. Ltd.

Aldi Stores Supermarkets Pty Ltd

Darrell Lea Confectionery Co. Pty. Ltd

Haigh Pty. Ltd. A.E.

Stuart Alexander & Co Pty Ltd.

J.H. Whittaker & Sons (Aust) Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Recall

4.2. Consumption of Chocolates

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Place of Purchase



5. Global Chocolate Market Overview



6. Australia Chocolate Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate)

6.2.2. By Category (Chocolate Pouches & Bags, Boxed Chocolates, Countline, Tablets and Others)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Non Store Retailing, Independent Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores/Forecourt Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets and Others)

6.2.4. By Region (Northern Australia, Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Australia Milk Chocolate Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Australia Dark Chocolate Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Australia White Chocolate Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Category

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import- Export Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Australia Economic Profile



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



