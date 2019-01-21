A Week in the Horn: Ethiopia - Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed met with some 60 Ethiopian Ambassadors and Diplomats

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed met with some 60 Ethiopian Ambassadors and diplomats on Monday (January 14) to discuss the country’s ongoing reforms, the challenges and prospects of contemporary international relations and diplomacy and how to mitigate those challenges. He underlined the need to expand economic diplomacy and diaspora engagement as well as the importance of safeguarding the rights and interests of Ethiopian nationals abroad, focusing on Ethiopia’s neighbours and promoting integration in the Horn of Africa.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy held discussions with heads and representatives of financial institutions on Sunday (January 13) to discuss sectoral reforms focusing on further capacitating financial institutions to be more competitive and competent in strengthening their role in building the economy. The discussions also identified policy, procedural and governance bottlenecks within the sector.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy met with the Vice President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr David Mabuzaon Monday (January 14). Following up discussions held with President Ramaphosa in Addis Ababa last November, their talks covered strengthening historic bilateral relations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen led a delegation on a two-day working visit to Freetown, Sierra Leone last week, to enhance bilateral and diplomatic ties.

Foreign Minister Dr Workneh Gebeyehu led African Ambassadors, diplomats and AU Commissioners as well as invited guests in the first celebration of Ethiopia’s Cultural Diplomacy Day, on Saturday (January 12) at Entoto and Yaya Village. The occasion was to promote Ethiopia’s extension and unique cultural, historical and natural wealth to the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa and the international community.

The week-long annual conference of Ambassadors and Consul-Generals from the 46 Embassies and 14 Consulate abroad, and Directors Generals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened on Tuesday (January 15). Discussions have covered contemporary regional, global, and geopolitical trends affecting Ethiopia and neighbours, Diaspora engagement, business diplomatic activities and the growing importance of economic diplomacy as well as other areas.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr Hirut Kassaw, who is leading an ‘experience-sharing’ visit to Turkey, met with Mr Serdar Çam, President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Wednesday (January 16). She expressed appreciation for TIKA’s support for the restoration of the Al-Nejashi Mosque in Tigray Region and the Ottoman Consulate in Harar. They underlined the need to make full use of the great potential of culture and tourism to further strengthen partnership and cooperation between Ethiopia and Turkey.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Markos Tekle received copies of credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Ethiopia, Ambassador Yaprak Alp on Thursday (January 17). Similarly, State Minister Dr Markos received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, Ambassador Drahomir Stos.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission has launched an initiative to revise Ethiopia’s investment law regime. Commissioner Abebe Abebayehu said the initiative aims to modernize the investment regulatory and administrative framework, align the legal regime with recent changes in economic policy priorities, consolidate rules and regulations, rationalize the investment incentives regime, revisit investment areas open to the private sector, and adopt best practices, including One-Stop-Services and a faster grievance handling mechanism.



