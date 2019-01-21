Media Advisory: Ontario Health Coalition to release new report
Situation Critical - Homicide and Violence in Ontario's Long-Term Care Home
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition is releasing a new report, Situation Critical, across Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.
Situation Critical is a new report that examines government data to reveal the current shocking state of long-term care in Ontario. Among all the data that the Ontario Health Coalition has collected on long wait lists, inequities, staffing shortages, and medical needs is a statistic that over the last 5 years measured there were 27 homicides. It is part of a rising tide of violence among residents of long-term care facilities. Why is this happening? This Ontario Health Coalition report bases its assessment of the current state of long-term care in Ontario and what the needs of our population of seniors are from available data from the long-term care industry and the Ontario government.
The Ontario Health Coalition will provide copies of the long-term care report at local news conferences and local first-hand accounts of conditions in long-term care locally following the themes of the report. The report is being toured around 30 towns around Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.
Monday, January 21
|WHERE:
|Queen’s Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Toronto
|WHEN:
|11:30 am
|WHO:
|Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager
|(phone) 416-441-2502
|(cell) 647-631-8811
|Natalie Mehra, Executive Director
|(cell) 416-230-6401
|WHERE:
|Chatham, Unifor Hall, 450 Riverview Dr.
|WHEN:
|10:00am
|WHO:
|Shirley Roebuck
|(phone) 226-402-2724
|WHERE:
|Wallaceburg - Interview
|WHEN:
|11:30 am
|WHO:
|Shirley Roebuck
|(phone) 226-402-2724
|WHERE:
|Sarnia, Coffee Lodge, 400 Exmouth St.
|WHEN:
|2:00 pm
|WHO:
|Shirley Roebuck
|(phone) 226-402-2724
|WHERE:
|Sudbury Public Library Main Branch, 74 MacKenzie St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Dot Klein
|(phone) 705-566-9072
|WHERE:
|North Bay Legion, 150 First Ave.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Ann McIntyre & Blanche-Helene Tremblay, Devorah Goldberg
|(phone) 416-441-2502
|WHERE:
|Smith Falls, Royal Canadian Legion, 7 Main Street E.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Ross Sutherland
|(phone) 613-532-7846
Tuesday, January 22
|WHERE:
|Hamilton Public Library Main Branch, 2nd Floor Program Room
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Janina Lebon
|(cell) 647-773-1914
|WHERE:
|Burlington Central Library, Frank Rose Room, 2331 New St.
|WHEN:
|1:30 pm
|WHO:
|Tom Corrothers
|(phone) 416-992-3411
|WHERE:
|London, Neighbourhood Legal Services, Board Room, 151 Dundas St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Peter Bergmanis
|(phone) 519-433-4403
|(cell) 519-860-4403
|WHERE:
|Peterborough Public Library Main Branch (Board room downstairs), 345 Aylmer St. N
|WHEN:
|11:00 am
|WHO:
|Roy Brady
|(phone) 705-745-2446
|Charlene Avon
|(phone) 705-761-4408
|WHERE:
|Windsor, Mackenzie Hall, 3277 Sandwich St. W.
|WHEN:
|11:30 am
|WHO:
|Ken Lewenza Jr.
|(phone) 519-819-0830
|WHERE:
|Oshawa, Parkview Senior’ Residence, 25 John St.
|WHEN:
|11:00 am
|WHO:
|Trish McAullife
|(phone) 905-706-5806
Friday, January 25
|WHERE:
|Stratford Public Library, 19 St. Andrew St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Treena Hollingworth
|(phone) 647-537-4357
|WHERE:
|Guelph, Public Library, East Branch, 1 Starwood Dr.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Magee McGuire
|(phone) 519-767-0084
Monday, January 28
|WHERE:
|Tillsonberg, Oxford County Public Library, Tillsonburg Branch, Program Room, 2 Library Ln.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Bryan Smith
|(cell) 226-228-8309
|(phone) 519-456-5270
|WHERE:
|Huntsville, Bullock’s Independent Grocer, 131 Howland Dr.
|WHEN:
|12:00 pm
|WHO:
|Peter Cross
|(phone) 705-646-1029
|Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager
|(phone) 416-441-2502
|WHERE:
|Woodstock, Southgate Centre, 191 Wellington St. S.
|WHEN:
|1:30 pm
|WHO:
|Bryan Smith
|(cell) 226-228-8309
|(phone) 519-456-5270
Tuesday, January 29
|WHERE:
|Thunder Bay, 55+ Centre, 700 River St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Jules Tupker
|(cell) 807-627-6249
|(phone) 807-577-5946
|WHERE:
|Kingston, United Church, 82 Sydenham St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Mathew Gventer
|(phone) 613-542-5834
Wednesday, January 30
|WHERE:
|Ottawa, Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset St. E.
|WHEN:
|1:00 pm
|WHO:
|Al Dupuis
|(cell) 613-808-7710
|(phone) 613-590-0970
Friday, February 1
|WHERE:
|Kitchener-Waterloo, Waterloo Public Library Main Branch, 35 Albert St.
|WHEN:
|10:00 am
|WHO:
|Jim Stewart
|(phone) 519-588-5841
|WHERE:
|Barrie Public Library, Painswick Branch, 48 Dean Ave.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Patty Coates
|(cell) 705-321-1441
|WHERE:
|Pembroke Public Library, 237 Victoria St.
|WHEN:
|12:00 pm
|WHO:
|David Lipton
|(phone) 613-546-1177
Monday, February 4
|WHERE:
|Simcoe, Royal Canadian Legion, 200 West St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Roy Brady
|(phone) 705-745-2446
|Charlene Avon
|(phone) 705-761-4408
Tuesday, February 5
|WHERE:
|St. Catharines Public Library Main Branch (Rotary Room), 54 Church St.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Sue Hotte
|(phone) 905-932-1646
|WHERE:
|Grimsby, Livingston Activity Centre, 18 Livingston Ave.
|WHEN:
|1:30 pm
|WHO:
|Sue Hotte
|(phone) 905-932-1646
|WHERE:
|Cornwall, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W.
|WHEN:
|10:30 am
|WHO:
|Elaine McDonald
|(phone) 613-330-3117
|WHERE:
|Cobourg, Horizons of Friendship, 50 Covert St.
|WHEN:
|12:00 pm
|WHO:
|Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas
|(phone) 905-376-2189
Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager
(phone) 416-441-2502
(cell) 647-631-8811
Natalie Mehra, Executive Director
(cell) 416-230-6401
