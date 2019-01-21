There were 20 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,533 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Ontario Health Coalition to release new report

Situation Critical - Homicide and Violence in Ontario's Long-Term Care Home

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition is releasing a new report, Situation Critical, across Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.

Situation Critical is a new report that examines government data to reveal the current shocking state of long-term care in Ontario. Among all the data that the Ontario Health Coalition has collected on long wait lists, inequities, staffing shortages, and medical needs is a statistic that over the last 5 years measured there were 27 homicides. It is part of a rising tide of violence among residents of long-term care facilities. Why is this happening? This Ontario Health Coalition report bases its assessment of the current state of long-term care in Ontario and what the needs of our population of seniors are from available data from the long-term care industry and the Ontario government.

The Ontario Health Coalition will provide copies of the long-term care report at local news conferences and local first-hand accounts of conditions in long-term care locally following the themes of the report. The report is being toured around 30 towns around Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.

