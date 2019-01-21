Media Advisory: Ontario Health Coalition to release new report

Situation Critical - Homicide and Violence in Ontario's Long-Term Care Home



/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition is releasing a new report, Situation Critical, across Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.

Situation Critical is a new report that examines government data to reveal the current shocking state of long-term care in Ontario. Among all the data that the Ontario Health Coalition has collected on long wait lists, inequities, staffing shortages, and medical needs is a statistic that over the last 5 years measured there were 27 homicides. It is part of a rising tide of violence among residents of long-term care facilities. Why is this happening? This Ontario Health Coalition report bases its assessment of the current state of long-term care in Ontario and what the needs of our population of seniors are from available data from the long-term care industry and the Ontario government.

The Ontario Health Coalition will provide copies of the long-term care report at local news conferences and local first-hand accounts of conditions in long-term care locally following the themes of the report. The report is being toured around 30 towns around Ontario from January 21st to February 5th.

Monday, January 21

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Toronto WHEN: 11:30 am WHO: Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager (phone) 416-441-2502 (cell) 647-631-8811 Natalie Mehra, Executive Director (cell) 416-230-6401 WHERE: Chatham, Unifor Hall, 450 Riverview Dr. WHEN: 10:00am WHO: Shirley Roebuck (phone) 226-402-2724 WHERE: Wallaceburg - Interview WHEN: 11:30 am WHO: Shirley Roebuck (phone) 226-402-2724 WHERE: Sarnia, Coffee Lodge, 400 Exmouth St. WHEN: 2:00 pm WHO: Shirley Roebuck (phone) 226-402-2724 WHERE: Sudbury Public Library Main Branch, 74 MacKenzie St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Dot Klein (phone) 705-566-9072 WHERE: North Bay Legion, 150 First Ave. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Ann McIntyre & Blanche-Helene Tremblay, Devorah Goldberg (phone) 416-441-2502 WHERE: Smith Falls, Royal Canadian Legion, 7 Main Street E. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Ross Sutherland (phone) 613-532-7846

Tuesday, January 22



WHERE: Hamilton Public Library Main Branch, 2nd Floor Program Room WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Janina Lebon (cell) 647-773-1914 WHERE: Burlington Central Library, Frank Rose Room, 2331 New St. WHEN: 1:30 pm WHO: Tom Corrothers (phone) 416-992-3411 WHERE: London, Neighbourhood Legal Services, Board Room, 151 Dundas St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Peter Bergmanis (phone) 519-433-4403 (cell) 519-860-4403 WHERE: Peterborough Public Library Main Branch (Board room downstairs), 345 Aylmer St. N WHEN: 11:00 am WHO: Roy Brady (phone) 705-745-2446 Charlene Avon (phone) 705-761-4408 WHERE: Windsor, Mackenzie Hall, 3277 Sandwich St. W. WHEN: 11:30 am WHO: Ken Lewenza Jr. (phone) 519-819-0830 WHERE: Oshawa, Parkview Senior’ Residence, 25 John St. WHEN: 11:00 am WHO: Trish McAullife (phone) 905-706-5806

Friday, January 25

WHERE: Stratford Public Library, 19 St. Andrew St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Treena Hollingworth (phone) 647-537-4357 WHERE: Guelph, Public Library, East Branch, 1 Starwood Dr. WHEN: 10:30 am

WHO: Magee McGuire (phone) 519-767-0084

Monday, January 28

WHERE: Tillsonberg, Oxford County Public Library, Tillsonburg Branch, Program Room, 2 Library Ln. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Bryan Smith (cell) 226-228-8309 (phone) 519-456-5270 WHERE: Huntsville, Bullock’s Independent Grocer, 131 Howland Dr. WHEN: 12:00 pm WHO: Peter Cross (phone) 705-646-1029 Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager (phone) 416-441-2502 WHERE: Woodstock, Southgate Centre, 191 Wellington St. S. WHEN: 1:30 pm WHO: Bryan Smith (cell) 226-228-8309 (phone) 519-456-5270

Tuesday, January 29



WHERE: Thunder Bay, 55+ Centre, 700 River St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Jules Tupker (cell) 807-627-6249 (phone) 807-577-5946 WHERE: Kingston, United Church, 82 Sydenham St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Mathew Gventer (phone) 613-542-5834

Wednesday, January 30



WHERE: Ottawa, Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset St. E. WHEN: 1:00 pm WHO: Al Dupuis (cell) 613-808-7710 (phone) 613-590-0970

Friday, February 1



WHERE: Kitchener-Waterloo, Waterloo Public Library Main Branch, 35 Albert St. WHEN: 10:00 am WHO: Jim Stewart (phone) 519-588-5841 WHERE: Barrie Public Library, Painswick Branch, 48 Dean Ave. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Patty Coates (cell) 705-321-1441 WHERE: Pembroke Public Library, 237 Victoria St. WHEN: 12:00 pm WHO: David Lipton (phone) 613-546-1177

Monday, February 4



WHERE: Simcoe, Royal Canadian Legion, 200 West St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Roy Brady (phone) 705-745-2446 Charlene Avon (phone) 705-761-4408

Tuesday, February 5



WHERE: St. Catharines Public Library Main Branch (Rotary Room), 54 Church St. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Sue Hotte (phone) 905-932-1646 WHERE: Grimsby, Livingston Activity Centre, 18 Livingston Ave. WHEN: 1:30 pm WHO: Sue Hotte (phone) 905-932-1646 WHERE: Cornwall, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W. WHEN: 10:30 am WHO: Elaine McDonald (phone) 613-330-3117 WHERE: Cobourg, Horizons of Friendship, 50 Covert St. WHEN: 12:00 pm WHO: Linda Mackenzie-Nicholas (phone) 905-376-2189

Devorah Goldberg, Research and Campaign Manager

(phone) 416-441-2502

(cell) 647-631-8811

Natalie Mehra, Executive Director

(cell) 416-230-6401



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.