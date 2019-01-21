Todd Cooper Named Senior Vice President for Hill International, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today Todd Cooper, PE, LEED AP, CCM, has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Mr. Cooper, based in Hill’s Broadview Heights and Columbus, OH, offices, will be responsible for overseeing all of Hill’s projects throughout Ohio and Michigan.



Mr. Cooper, formerly a Vice President, joined Hill in 2002, and has more than 20 years of experience, with a focus on and specializing in public facility, educational, industrial, highway and bridge, and many other types of projects. On his projects, Mr. Cooper is known for enforcing best practices across the entire team, and helping to identify and correct potential cost overrun and risk situations.

"Todd has been a proven performer and leader for Hill for more than a decade and this promotion reflects our confidence in him,” said Michael Griffin, PE, Hill’s Regional President, Americas. "He has helped Hill sustain continued growth in Ohio while delivering major projects for key clients such as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, the City of Columbus, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the General Services Administration. In addition, Todd has earned the trust and respect of Hill's employees, our clients, and other consultants, which will be critical for our continued growth in Ohio and the Mid-West."

Mr. Cooper holds a Master’s in Civil Engineering and a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering from Case Western Reserve University, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, Florida, Kentucky, and Michigan. He is also a LEED Accredited Professional and a Certified Construction Manager.

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

