Aircraft Fuel Systems - Global Markets to 2023 with Profiles of LOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International, Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies. and Woodward

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report covers all the major fuel system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global aerospace industry. Market values are based on the end user (public and private) utilizing the aircraft and not based on the manufacturing of aircraft fuel systems.



Aircraft manufacturers place orders for aircraft fuel systems, along with the engine, when they receive work orders from aircraft operators such as commercial, military and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end user perspective, considering their (aircraft operators) orders for the aircraft.



The year 2017 is considered as the base year for the sales of aircraft in this report. The market is forecasted from 2018 to 2023.







The Report Includes:

Descriptive overview of the global markets for aircraft fuel systems

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other emerging economies

Characterization and quantification of market potential for aircraft fuel systems by technology type, engine type, aircraft type, component type and geographical region

Assessment of the competitive landscape and identification of major OEM manufacturers and specialty equipment suppliers along with their product offerings and market share analysis

Company profiles of major players, including ALOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International Inc., Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies Corp. and Woodward Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

What Are Aircraft Fuel Systems?

Impact of Fuel on Aircraft Operation Costs

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Industry Participants in the Aircraft Fuel Systems Value Chain

Component Suppliers

Aircraft Fuel System Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers/Engine Manufacturers

End Users

Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Brief Analysis of Various Types of Aircrafts

Chapter 4 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Aircraft Type

Introduction

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Chapter 5 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Engine Type

Introduction

Jet Engine-Based

Turboprop Engine-Based

Helicopter Engine-Based

UAV Engine-Based

Chapter 6 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Component

Introduction

Piping

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Valves

Fuel Gauging and Management

Fuel Tanks

Fuel Filters

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Technology Type

Introduction

Gravity Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems

Pump Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems

Fuel Injection Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems

Chapter 8 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Overview

Market Information

Market Size and Forecast

Europe

Overview

Market Information

Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Overview

Market Information

Market Size and Forecast

Rest of the World

Overview

Market Information

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Market Share Analysis

Major Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Manufacturing Facilities and Product Launches

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Aloft Aeroarchitects

Andair Ltd.

Astronics Peco Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Heico

Honeywell International Inc.

Marshall Aerospace

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Secondo Mona Spa

Triumph Group Inc.

United Technologies Corp.

Woodward Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pqml2p/aircraft_fuel?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aircraft Parts



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.