Aircraft Fuel Systems - Global Markets to 2023 with Profiles of LOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International, Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies. and Woodward
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report covers all the major fuel system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global aerospace industry. Market values are based on the end user (public and private) utilizing the aircraft and not based on the manufacturing of aircraft fuel systems.
Aircraft manufacturers place orders for aircraft fuel systems, along with the engine, when they receive work orders from aircraft operators such as commercial, military and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end user perspective, considering their (aircraft operators) orders for the aircraft.
The year 2017 is considered as the base year for the sales of aircraft in this report. The market is forecasted from 2018 to 2023.
The Report Includes:
- Descriptive overview of the global markets for aircraft fuel systems
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other emerging economies
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for aircraft fuel systems by technology type, engine type, aircraft type, component type and geographical region
- Assessment of the competitive landscape and identification of major OEM manufacturers and specialty equipment suppliers along with their product offerings and market share analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including ALOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International Inc., Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies Corp. and Woodward Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- What Are Aircraft Fuel Systems?
- Impact of Fuel on Aircraft Operation Costs
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Industry Participants in the Aircraft Fuel Systems Value Chain
- Component Suppliers
- Aircraft Fuel System Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers/Engine Manufacturers
- End Users
- Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market
- Brief Analysis of Various Types of Aircrafts
Chapter 4 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Aircraft Type
- Introduction
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Chapter 5 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Engine Type
- Introduction
- Jet Engine-Based
- Turboprop Engine-Based
- Helicopter Engine-Based
- UAV Engine-Based
Chapter 6 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Component
- Introduction
- Piping
- Fuel Tank Inerting Systems
- Fuel Pumps
- Fuel Valves
- Fuel Gauging and Management
- Fuel Tanks
- Fuel Filters
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Aircraft Fuel Systems by Technology Type
- Introduction
- Gravity Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
- Pump Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
- Fuel Injection Feed-Based Aircraft Fuel Systems
Chapter 8 Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Overview
- Market Information
- Market Size and Forecast
- Europe
- Overview
- Market Information
- Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- Overview
- Market Information
- Market Size and Forecast
- Rest of the World
- Overview
- Market Information
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis
- Major Developments
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Manufacturing Facilities and Product Launches
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aloft Aeroarchitects
- Andair Ltd.
- Astronics Peco Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Heico
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Marshall Aerospace
- Parker-Hannifin Corp.
- Secondo Mona Spa
- Triumph Group Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
- Woodward Inc.
- Zodiac Aerospace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pqml2p/aircraft_fuel?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aircraft Parts
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.