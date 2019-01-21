Connected Truck Telematics Market in UK and Ireland - Forecast to 2019: Competitive Scenario and Exploration of Opportunistic Pockets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Truck Telematics Market in UK and Ireland, Forecast to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom and Ireland together constitute the largest and most mature commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe, and they are served by numerous international and local telematics companies. The market is fiercely competitive with participation from well-established international players and equally competitive local TSPs.



About one in three light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom and Ireland uses some sort of telematics solutions. The ratio is only estimated to increase as fleet management solutions are becoming more and more common among fleet operators and owners.



An estimated 5.03 million commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom and Ireland are serving different transportation needs catering to industries from construction, transport and logistics, oil and gas, utilities, rental and leasing, municipalities and local governments as of 2018. Telematics penetration was estimated to be 1.510 million units, which bring the penetration rate to 30% in 2018, the highest in Europe.



Just like any other market, the telematics market in this region must face its own challenges and merits. Despite universal challenges, such as driver shortages, justification on ROI, security concerns and local challenges specific to geographic locations (e.g., Brexit, GDPR regulations, decrease in foreign investments and technological challenges like multiple technology platforms), the telematics market is known to grow at a steady pace.



This is in part due to the resilience that this market shows with promising optimizing fleet operations, fuel savings and thereby reducing operating costs. The technology enables fleet managers and operators to bring full visibility of their fleets and offers the ability to manage and control the entire fleet with a few clicks.



Leading telematics service providers in the UK and Irish market include Microlise, TomTom Telematics, Masternaut, Teletrac Navman, Verizon, Trimble, Trackm8, Ctrack, Isotrak, MiX Telematics, Astrata, Transpoco, Blue Tree Systems, and other local market participants. OEMs play a major part in the telematics scenario as well.

Through in-house telematics systems and through partnerships, OEMs like Daimler (Fleetboard), Volvo (Dynafleet), Scania, MAN and DAF are offering fully fledged telematics solutions in the market. They have already started to include their telematics solutions as a standard factory-fit unit to select models and soon are expected to standardize telematics solutions across all models.



Although the commercial vehicle telematics market is highly fragmented in UK & Ireland, top 3 companies managed to accumulate an astounding 49% market share by the end of 2017 with OEMs contributing an additional 12.7% to the market share. Competition and contribution does not stop with TSPs and OEMs but extends across a wide value chain with companies from different domains entering the market to capture a share.



UK & Ireland is found to be on a growing curve in terms of new telematics companies and in terms of growing demand for telematics solutions. This study will provide a comprehensive outlook on the UK and Irish CV telematics market and will provide meaningful insights to companies who wish to venture in or expand into this competitive-yet-rewarding market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Key Economic Indicators 2018-UK and Ireland

Roadmap of Connected Truck Telematics Market, UK and Ireland

Market Engineering Measurements

PESTLE Overview of UK and Ireland

Connected Truck Telematics Market Outlook

2. Research Objective

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. UK and Ireland Market Outlook

Market Engineering Measurements

Consumer-Top-of-mind Issues, Challenges, UK and Ireland

Key Market Trends

UK and Ireland Connected Truck Market Outlook-Installed Base YoY

Key Telematics Service Providers operating in the UK and Ireland

UK and Ireland Telematics-Installed Base by Contributions

Ecosystem Partners-Local Partnerships?

Competitive Force Analysis

Telematics Product Type Range

Telematics Product Package Range

Installed Base-Forecast

Market Share Analysis

4. Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Vehicle/Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Key Avenues Offering Potential in UK

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Connected Truck Telematics-UK and Ireland: Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth-Connected Truck Telematics: UK and Ireland

6. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Astrata

Blue Tree Systems

Ctrack

DAF

Daimler (Fleetboard)

Isotrak

MAN

Masternaut

Microlise

MiX Telematics

Scania

Teletrac Navman

TomTom Telematics

Trackm8

Transpoco

Trimble

Verizon

Volvo (Dynafleet)

