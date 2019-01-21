Global Radiotherapy (External (IGRT, IMRT, 3D-CRT, Stereotactic), & Brachytherapy (LDR, HDR)) Market Report 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Market by Type, Brachytherapy, Product, Application, End User - Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiotherapy market is projected to reach USD 6,778.5 million by 2023 from USD 5,550.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2023.



Market growth is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of conferences and symposia focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy, and the growing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment. The emerging markets, growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment, and the improving reimbursement scenario are expected to present a wide range of growth opportunities for market players.



On the other hand, lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure, shortage of trained personnel, affordability and accessibility of treatment, and the complex nature of radiotherapy are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent. Difficulties in visualizing tumors during radiotherapy procedures and the risk of radiation exposure may also pose challenges to market growth in the coming years.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment, growing number of cancer cases, increasing number of radiotherapy centers, and presence of major players in this region.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to offer high growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.5% of the radiotherapy market. This regional segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2023.



Factors such as growing medical tourism, increasing initiatives to promote the use of advanced radiotherapy technologies, and focus of global players on enhancing their presence in the emerging nations (such as China and India) of the region are supporting the growth of the radiotherapy market in the Asia Pacific.



In order to sustain their dominance in the radiotherapy industry, a majority of prominent players are increasingly focusing on acquiring smaller players to increase their geographical presence and strengthen their product portfolios. In addition to product development and acquisitions, increasing penetration in the high-growth Asia Pacific market will prove to be an effective growth strategy for companies focusing on increasing their shares in the global radiotherapy market.

