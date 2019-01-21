Fortinet’s Ken Xie to Lead World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity Cyber Workforce Session at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Fortinet to participate and contribute in gathering of top leaders from politics, business, civil society and academia to shape global, industry and regional agendas

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

“We are proud to have been the first cybersecurity company named a founding partner of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity. As a member of the Advisory Board, I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with global leaders from the private and public sectors on our shared commitment to collectively respond to the growing global cybersecurity threat. The continued collaboration and effort also advances Fortinet’s mission to secure the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations in the world.”

News Summary:

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions and the first cybersecurity company named a founding partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for Cybersecurity , announced today that Ken Xie will serve as discussion leader for the Centre for Cybersecurity Cyber Workforce session and participate in leading a closed-door Cybersecurity Outlook 2019 briefing session at the upcoming WEF Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland January 22 - 25.

Overview of Fortinet at WEF Annual Meeting

Xie will be a part of the Fortinet delegation in Davos-Klosters where he will participate and contribute to the global dialogue surrounding the cybersecurity workforce of the future as well as Globalization 4.0, a new phase of global cooperation as transformations are changing how individuals, governments and companies relate to each other and the world at large.

Session Details

Title: Centre for Cybersecurity – Cyber Workforce Session

Discussion leader: Ken Xie, WEF Centre for Cybersecurity Advisory Board member and Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

When: January 22, 2019 at 17:30 GMT

Where: WEF Annual Meeting, Congress Centre, Room: Centre Hub, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

Objective: To educate Davos participants on challenges related to a lack of a strong and inclusive cybersecurity workforce and to discuss and outline potential solutions to enable both training opportunities and informed boardroom decisions to support the initiative.



Title: Centre for Cybersecurity – Cybersecurity Outlook 2019

Panelist: Ken Xie, WEF Centre for Cybersecurity Advisory Board member and Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

When: January 22, 2019

Objective: Provide insights on the cybersecurity outlook for 2019 and discuss the Centre's latest developments and activities.

More about the WEF Annual Meeting

The WEF Annual Meeting is the only yearly gathering that brings together leaders of global society. The heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1,000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organizations and relevant non-governmental organizations, the most prominent cultural, societal and thought leaders, and the disruptive voices of the Forum’s Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and Technology Pioneers come together at the beginning of each year to define priorities and shape global, industry and regional agendas. Participation is by invitation only and reserved for members of the Forum’s communities. The ongoing close collaboration with those communities in cooperation with a Network of Global Future Councils ensures the solution-oriented substance of the Annual Meeting. Numerous initiatives of global importance have been launched in Davos.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security features without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 375,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

CONTACT: Sandra Wheatley Analyst Contact Investor Contact Fortinet, Inc. Ron Davis Peter Salkowski 408-235-7700 Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. pr@fortinet.com

415-806-9892

408-331-4595 rdavis@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.