SciCann Therapeutics launch liver disease research program in Tel Aviv University

TORONTO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciCann Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has launched a novel sponsored research program in Tel Aviv University, focused on the field of liver diseases. The new research program is designed to explore the efficacy of SciCann’s line of proprietary, cannabinoid-based, anti-inflammatory combination products for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The preclinical experiments will take place at the laboratory of Prof Dan Peer in the department of Cell Research & Immunology at the faculty of life sciences in Tel Aviv University.



Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in the liver due to causes other than alcohol use, while non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of NAFLD in which inflammation, fibrosis and liver cell damage occur as a result of the fat deposits accumulated in the liver tissue. Several health conditions prevalent in the western society, including obesity, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes, are considered as risk factors for the development of NAFLD and NASH. No medicines have yet been approved by the FDA for the treatment of these conditions.

Dr. Zohar Koren, Co-founder and CEO of SciCann Therapeutics, stated “NAFLD is the most common liver disorder in developed countries with an estimate of 75 to 100 million Americans suffering from the disease, while NASH, the inflammatory and fibrotic derivative of NAFLD, affects around 15 to 20 million US patients[1]. NASH might lead to complications such as cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure and cardiovascular disease, and is expected to become the leading cause of need for a liver transplant in the western world over the next few years. The fact that no therapies have yet been approved specifically for these highly prevalent indications creates a huge unmet need for novel treatments targeting liver inflammation. Based on the encouraging results we have obtained so far with our unique cannabinoid enhanced combination products for the treatment of other inflammatory disorders, we are optimistic that targeting the inflammatory process in the liver with these novel and proprietary therapies may prove as highly beneficial.”

[1] Younossi Z, Anstee QM, Marietti M, Hardy T, Henry L, Eslam M, George J, Bugianesi E (January 2018). "Global burden of NAFLD and NASH: trends, predictions, risk factors and prevention". Nature Reviews. Gastroenterology & Hepatology. 15 (1): 11–20.

SciCann Therapeutics is a Canadian-Israeli specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel and disruptive pharmaceutical products that target and modulate the endocannabinoid system. SciCann Therapeutics is active in the fields of inflammatory disorders, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases and develops a line of proprietary cannabinoid-based products for the treatment of chosen life-threatening conditions that present a high level of unmet need.

SciCann has created a network of collaborations with leading academic centers and medical institutions in Israel in order to engage in cutting edge science and rigorous clinical studies to develop its products, while using the permissive regulatory climate in Israel for performing its R&D programs quickly and efficiently.

