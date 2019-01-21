Just Energy and Lyft Join Forces on Facebook

Joint Marketing to Offer Promotional Deals for Houston, Texas Customers

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy , a leading consumer company focused on essential needs including electricity and natural gas commodities, health and well-being products, and utility conservation, is pleased to announce a new joint marketing partnership with Lyft , whose mission is to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Customers can now get free rides along with their energy plan, increasing the benefit and convenience of being a Just Energy customer.



Free Nights, Free Rides.

Customers that sign up for the promotional Nights Free plan will receive a $50 credit in their Lyft account. With 24 or 36-month term options, Nights Free customers can sleep easy knowing that their energy supply charges incurred between 9pm and 7am will be credited on their bill. With this promotional offer, customers get more of what they want - free usage during the evening hours and the convenience of on-demand rides with Lyft up to $50.

“At Just Energy, we believe in creating products and services that make our customers’ lives easier,” says Pat McCullough, Chief Executive Officer at Just Energy. “We are excited to partner with Lyft and provide the added value of free rides when signing up for our Nights Free or Basics promotional plans. This offer embodies our mission of being Trusted Advisors, giving our customers the most in terms of value and convenience.”

The promotion is being rolled out in the Houston, Texas market.

Customers who enroll with Just Energy also gain helpful Perks Rewards Program points that can accumulate and be redeemed for energy efficiency products on the Energy Earth online shop.

About Just Energy Group Inc.:

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE, TSX:JE) is a leading consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas commodities; health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland and Japan, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Just Energy Advanced Solutions, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities by offsetting carbon emissions from all rides, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.

Media Contacts:

Just Energy

James Pickren

713-881-8562

jpickren@justenergy.com



