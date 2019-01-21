Number one CPO Mazda Dealership in Canada in 2018

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mazda of Stoney Creek is proud to announce that they are the Number 1 CPO Mazda dealership in Canada for 2018. "Not surprising because of the way we do business," said Dealer Principal Hossein Totonchian, he also said. "A strong team and a no pressure atmosphere allowed us to achieve this outstanding result." Mazda of Stoney Creek is also the fastest growing new car Mazda dealership in Ontario. This was an impressive result from a mid-sized dealership which is located in Hamilton, Ontario. MSC also excels in Customer Satisfaction by employing non-commission Mazda product experts, creating a pressure free environment resulting with over 450 Google reviews with 4.5 stars. On behalf of MSC team Hossein Totonchian personally thanks loyal customers from Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario for their continuous support and business. "We also thank Jon Toker from Toronto Auto Consulting for his cooperation and keep us focused."

MAZDA STONEY CREEK – www.mazdaofstoneycreek.com

Mazda of Stoney Creek is a franchised Mazda dealership located in Hamilton, Ontario. It is a dealership proficient in customer service, creating a pressure free environment with their non-commission Mazda product experts.

For media inquiries please contact: Natasha Totonchian, Phone: (905) 560-2450, Email: natasha@mazdaofstoneycreek.com



