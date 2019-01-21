II-VI Incorporated Introduces Flat Top Beam Shaper Optics for Micro Materials Processing at Visible Laser Wavelengths

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in laser optics and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its flat top beam shaper optics for micro materials processing at visible laser wavelengths.



II-VI's diamond-turned calcium fluoride freeform optics enable radially asymmetric flat-top laser intensity profiles, such as rectangular beams, with industry leading uniformity





/EIN News/ -- Flat top beam shaper optics significantly improve laser-based micro materials processing by converting circular laser beams with Gaussian intensity profiles to circular or rectangular beams with highly uniform or “flat-top” intensity profiles only a few millimeters in size. Such laser beams enable process areas to be delineated precisely and processed evenly.

“Existing beam shaping solutions for visible lasers based on fused silica are limited to circular geometries. Our diamond-turned calcium fluoride freeform optics enable radially asymmetric flat-top laser intensity profiles, such as rectangular beams, with industry leading uniformity,” said Stacey Armagost, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, II-VI Laser Solutions. “We continue to expand our precision diamond turning technology platform to enable next generation industrial lasers.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of products for visible lasers includes MRF processed and IBS coated laser optics. II-VI’s laser optics product portfolio is one of the largest and most advanced in the industry and leverages II-VI’s deep expertise in diamond turning technology.

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of engineered materials, lasers and optics, for materials processing , life sciences , consumer electronics and automotive applications at the following upcoming conferences:

SPIE BIOS Expo , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, Booth #8543 , on biomedical optics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 2-3, 2019, , on biomedical optics SPIE Photonics West , San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, Booth #1840 , on photonics

, San Francisco, CA, Feb. 5-7, 2019, , on photonics EALA - European Automotive Laser Applications 2019, Bad Nauheim, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2019, Booth #3 , on laser-based processes for future car body productions

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Director of Corporate Communications

mark.lourie@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d6837ef-d4d9-4028-8194-562b0684563e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.