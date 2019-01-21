There were 18 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,540 in the last 365 days.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General in Egypt

The Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Elhadj As Sy, will travel to Cairo, Egypt, this week. He will be advocating for increased international support for the local action of the Egyptian Red Crescent.

He will meet Red Crescent leadership, volunteers and staff. The Red Crescent is a key humanitarian actor in Egypt, providing support to communities across the country. He is also expected to visit a Red Crescent Women’s Empowerment Centre, and to meet with senior Egyptian Government officials.

