Department of Communications bridges Digital Divide and promotes Cyber-Security Awareness in Limpopo

Ensuring that the digital divide is bridged and that broadband networks and services attain the highest level national coverage and use is a priority for the government. It is also worth noting that the growing reliance on digital technologies while creating significant opportunities for innovation, convenience and efficiency comes with digital security and privacy protection risk. In light of these rousing developments Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana will unveil various digital services at four public facilities in Vhembe District in Limpopo.

The Digital services include, the rolling out of broadband services at four sites and the donation of ICT equipment to 3 (three) schools as well as a comprehensive cyber-security outreach program. The Deputy Minister will be joined by the MEC of Education in Limpopo Mr Ishmael Kgetjepe. This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s vision to build a capable skills set for the impending fourth industrial revolution.

The unveiling sites and dates are as follows:

Day One

Part One

Date: 23 January 2019

Venue: Eric Louw High School, 43 Irwin Street in Musina

Time: 09 h30

Part Two

Venue: Bonwa Udi Primary School, 802 Mphephu Street, Nancefield in Musina

Time: 12:30

Part Three

Venue: Musina Gateway Clinic, 60 Whyte Street in Musina

Time: 15h00

Day Two

Date: 24 January 2019

Venue: Louis Trichardt Secondary, 148 Anderson Street in Makhado

Time: 09: 30 am



