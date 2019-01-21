Datametrex Executes Approximately $1M in New Contracts

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that it has secured contracts for approximately $1,000,000 CAD for its services. The contracts are with various parties that range from small pilots to larger programs.

Lotte Home Shopping, Card, & Confectionary $ 757,200 LG Electronics $ 178,000 SK Home & Service $ 42,000 Hyundai Information Technology $ 11,000

“The team is doing a tremendous job introducing our solutions and securing new contracts. Having teams in both North America and Asia provides us with a diversified footprint and positions the company well to achieve our goal of reaching a global audience. This foundation will act as a springboard for the team when we are commercial with our Fake News Filter later this year,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex AI.



About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

