Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share

excluding fees



Consideration excluding fees











(€)



11/01/2019 MTA 10,553 96.6773 1,020,235.55 14/01/2019 MTA 10,673 96.5904 1,030,909.34 15/01/2019 MTA 9,000 98.3550 885,195.50 16/01/2019 MTA 9,604 98.3144 944,211.50 17/01/2019 MTA 9,537 99.5173 949,096.49 18/01/2019 MTA 11,945 99.7247 1,191,211.54

Total





- 61,312



-

6,020,859.42

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 18 January 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 13,067,488.47 for No. 139,367 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,142,210 common shares held in treasury as of 18 January 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.45% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

