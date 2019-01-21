Gentex to Sponsor the 2019 Michigan International Auto Show

/EIN News/ -- ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry, announced today that it will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Michigan International Auto Show, which runs January 31 to February 3, 2019, at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The show is hosted annually by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association (GRNCDA) and produced by ShowSpan, Inc.



To show its appreciation for the state it calls home, Michigan-based Gentex Corporation recently unveiled a customized, Michigan-themed 2018 Chevy Colorado designed and equipped to highlight all the state has to offer.



The Horizon exhibit is a floating ring comprised of 200 Gentex display mirrors that act as portals into a highly stylized digital world inspired by the Grand Rapids skyline, filled with buildings, monuments, art and gardens. Viewers can manipulate the mirrors to further explore the digital world, revealing new patterns, detail, colors, forms, and shapes.





This year’s event will showcase hundreds of vehicles from more than two dozen global manufacturers, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars, and more. 2019 will also see the return of the “Million Dollar Motorway,” a room filled with numerous high-end luxury cars, and the Gilmore Car Museum, which once again plans to bring an impressive display of vintage vehicles.

Gentex will have its own booth at the show, where it plans to feature its highly modified, Michigan-themed 2018 Chevy Colorado . This one-of-a-kind truck is designed to highlight our state’s natural beauty yet is outfitted to tackle any outdoor adventure.

It features a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, including the Great Lakes, Pictured Rocks, waterfalls, sand dunes -- even the iconic Mackinac Bridge. The truck is also emblazoned with Pure Michigan, the slogan that’s become the hallmark of our state’s highly successful tourism promotion program.

For camping, the vehicle has everything, including the kitchen sink. It also has a fully integrated refrigerator/freezer, pull-out stove, and remote-controlled roof-mounted tent. Because Michigan is known for its profusion of craft breweries, the truck also features a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle.

The truck is also equipped with a variety of Gentex’s digital vision, connected car, and dimmable glass technologies.

Gentex also plans to display a unique art installation called Horizon, which debuted at the Marfa Film Festival in 2017, and was subsequently displayed at Art Prize 2018. Horizon is a collaboration between Cadillac, which commissioned the piece; Gentex, which supplied 200 of its Full Display Mirrors; Interview Magazine , which helped launch and promote the project; and a company known today as Phantasma , which was responsible for the work’s concept, design and construction.

“Gentex typically displays its products at technology events around the world, so it’s particularly gratifying for us to be able to showcase our products in our own backyard,” said Steve Downing, Gentex president and CEO. “We love what we do at Gentex, and it’s great to be able to share the things we’re working on with the West Michigan community that supports us.”

If you’d like to discuss employment opportunities, Gentex’s booth will be staffed by recruiting representatives from the Company’s Human Resources Department. As one of West Michigan’s largest employers, and as a growing technology company, Gentex is continually hiring new personnel. The company has immediate openings for production team members, which it recruits for during open interviews that take place every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its 58 E. Riley Street facility in Zeeland, MI.

As an employer, Gentex is known for its world-class facilities, excellent benefits, tremendous work perks, generous bonus structure, and a unique corporate culture that values innovation.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com .

