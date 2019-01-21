Global $490 Mn Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, 2018-2023 by Product, Animal, End User, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Dental Equipment Market by Product (Work Station, X-Ray, Laser, Ultrasonic Scaler, Micromotor, Electrosurgical Unit, Handpieces, Forceps, Curettes, Retractors, Probe, Scalers), Animal, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2023 from USD 329 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2023.



Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period. However, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. This problem will be further exacerbated by low animal health awareness and the shortage of skilled veterinarians in emerging markets.



Mobile veterinary dental X-ray systems to register the highest growth during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the veterinary dental X-ray systems market is segmented into stationary and mobile dental X-ray systems. The mobile X-ray systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is mainly due to the growing need for better bedside imaging modalities and increasing usage of mobile X-rays for the diagnosis and monitoring of patients in intensive care units, nursing homes, and shelters for homeless animals, where transfers to hospital radiology departments may be obstacles.



The small companion animals segment to witness the highest growth in the veterinary dental equipment market



Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the small companion animals segment is mainly driven by rising pet adoption, the rising prevalence of dental diseases in pets, growing expenditure on pet care, and the rising incidence of age-related dental problems in companion animals.



APAC to be the fastest-growing region in the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing pet adoption, growing awareness about animal health, and the growing per capita animal health expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary dental equipment market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the increasing number of veterinary professionals and veterinary clinics has resulted in the increasing adoption of veterinary equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Potential of the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

4.3 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market (2018-2023)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Key Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growth in the Global Companion Animal Population

5.3.2 Rising Incidence of Veterinary Dental Problems

5.3.3 Growth in the Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Income Levels in Developed Economies

5.4 Key Market Restraints

5.4.1 High Pet Care & Dental Equipment Costs

5.5 Key Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.6 Key Market Challenges

5.6.1 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.6.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets



6 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Dental X-Ray Systems

6.2.1.1 Stationary Dental X-Ray Systems

6.2.1.1.1 Stationary Units are Widely Adopted By Veterinary Practices Due to Their Imaging Flexibility

6.2.1.2 Mobile Dental X-Ray Systems

6.2.1.2.1 These Offer Good Image Quality, Enhanced Security and Comfort for Animals, Eliminate the Need for Transportation

6.2.2 Electrosurgical Units

6.2.2.1 The Use of Electrosurgical Techniques Can Increase Practice Efficiency and Reduce Procedure Times

6.2.3 Dental Stations

6.2.3.1 Mobile Cart Dental Stations

6.2.3.1.1 Mobile Cart Dental Stations Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Veterinary Dental Stations Market

6.2.3.2 Countertop Dental Stations

6.2.3.2.1 Countertop Dental Stations are Widely Used in Small Veterinary Practices Where Space is Scarce

6.2.3.3 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations

6.2.3.3.1 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations are Preferred By Most Critical Care Units in Veterinary Practices

6.2.4 Dental Lasers

6.2.4.1 Dental Lasers are Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

6.2.5 Powered Units

6.2.5.1 Ultrasonic Scalers & Micromotors

6.2.5.1.1 Ultrasonic Scalers & Micromotors Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Veterinary Dental Powered Units Market

6.2.5.2 Dental Handpieces

6.2.5.2.1 These Offer Advantages Such as High Torque, High Speed, Better Concentric Bur Movement, and Low Vibration and Noise

6.3 Hand Instruments

6.3.1 Dental Elevators

6.3.1.1 Dental Elevators Accounted for the Largest Share of the Veterinary Dental Hand Instruments Market

6.3.2 Dental Probes

6.3.2.1 Used in Almost All Dental Problems Below the Gum Line

6.3.3 Extraction Forceps

6.3.3.1 Small Breed Extracting Forceps are Commonly Used in Veterinary Dentistry

6.3.4 Curettes and Scalers

6.3.4.1 Manual Scalers in Some Cases Prove to Be Better for Cleaning Porcelain and Composite Restorations

6.3.5 Retractors

6.3.5.1 Provide Better Access to the Oral Cavity During Dental Procedures

6.3.6 Dental Luxators

6.3.6.1 Dental Luxators Account for the Second Largest Market Share in the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

6.3.7 Other Dental Hand Instruments

6.4 Consumables

6.4.1 Dental Supplies

6.4.1.1 Dental Supplies are Widely Used in Varied Amounts in Veterinary Practices and Act as Auxiliaries for Every Dental Treatment

6.4.2 Prophy Products

6.4.2.1 Most Commonly Used Tools for Tooth Polishing

6.4.3 Other Dental Consumables

6.5 Adjuvants

6.5.1 Inspite of Their Small Share, an Integral Part of Every Veterinary Practice



7 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Animal Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small Companion Animals

7.2.1 High Pet Ownership Rates and Rising Disease Incidences Have Ensured the Large Share of This Market Segment

7.3 Large Animals

7.3.1 Consequences of Disease Outbreaks Such as Productivity Losses Have Sustained the Demand for Large-Animal Dental Care



8 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Veterinary Hospitals

8.2.1 Consolidation of Vet Hospitals is A Key Trend in This Market Segment

8.3 Veterinary Clinics

8.3.1 Clinics are the First Point of Contact for Animal Owners

8.4 Academic Institutes

8.4.1 Academic Institutes Provide Hands-On Laboratory Sessions on the Latest Research in Veterinary Dentistry



9 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growing Animal Health Expenditure is A Key Factor Driving the US Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Pet Health Insurance Coverage and Availability of Pet Health Facilities Will Support Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the European Market for Veterinary Dental Equipment and Consumables

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increase in Pet Population and Availability of Insurance Have Supported the Demand for Veterinary Dental Equipment

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France has Among the Largest Companion Animal Ownership Rates in Europe

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growth in Number of Cattle and Rising Demand for Poultry and Pork Meat Have Driven the Focus on Livestock Well-Being

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Rising Pet Animal Population Coupled With A High Number of Veterinary Clinics and Vet Care Expenditure to Drive Market Growth

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Large Pool of Food-Producing Animals in the Country and Growing Consumption of Animal-Derived Food Products, Key Market Drivers

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Number of Veterinary Clinics in Japan to Boost Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Propel the Growth of the Veterinary Dental Equipment Market in India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina are the Key Markets for Veterinary Dental Instruments in Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Increasing Number of Veterinarians and Para-Veterinarian Professionals is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Acquisitions

10.3.2 Partnerships

10.3.3 Product Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Im3 Pty Ltd

11.2 Dentalaire

11.3 Henry Schein

11.4 Midmark Corporation

11.5 MAI Animal Health

11.6 Eickemeyer

11.7 Dispomed

11.8 J & J Instruments

11.9 Technik Veterinary

11.10 Charles Brungart

11.11 Cislak Manufacturing

11.12 Integra Lifesciences

11.13 Acteon Group



