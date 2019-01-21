Global Cable MSO Market 2018-2023 by Residential Service, SMB Solutions, Enterprise Apps, and Industry Verticals

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable MSO Market by Residential Service, SMB Solutions, Enterprise Apps, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates Cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities. This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility and other consumer services. The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2018 through 2023. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on Cable MSO network operators.



Cable MSOs such as Cox Communications have provided SMB services for a long time. With the advent of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business model, many Cable MSOs have launched consumer wireless offerings as an MVNO. More recently, Cable MSO providers seek to leverage their assets to offer various Internet of Things (IoT) related applications and services.



In terms of IoT related services, Cable MSO companies hold a key role in connected home applications and services including home automation. Service areas include home security (monitoring, access control, automated lighting, etc.), connected appliances (refrigerator, washer/drier, whole house vacuum, etc.), HVAC systems, irrigation systems, and entertainment including TV service, video on demand, and competition with Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers.

One of the ways that Cable MSOs can differentiate themselves versus OTT providers is to become one themselves by leveraging Telecom APIs. In fact, there are a few good arguments for cable companies using the OTT model only for wireless service rather than a traditional MVNO model.



On the business to business (B2B) front, traditional Cable MSOs have new competition from Google Fiber as well as other companies seeking to provide high-speed fixed network connectivity. Due to the commercial introduction of 5G, and more specifically 5G New Radio (5GNR), cable MSO providers will have competition from wireless carriers for connectivity, especially for enterprise communications. More specifically, 5GNR uses millimeter wave RF propagation, which enables both high capacity and low latency data transport as a competitive offering to fiber and cable.



Cellular network operators will go head-to-head with cable companies for many of their B2B services including business Internet and backhaul solutions. Mind Commerce sees this as a substantial strategic issue for MSOs starting in 2020. Accordingly, purchasers of this report will also receive 5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology and Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts at no additional cost.



The report also assesses the Cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simply migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as Cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks and functionality.

The report evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as Cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on Cable MSO providers. Finally, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.



Select Findings:

Overall global Cable MSO market will reach $94.8B by 2023

Global Cable MSO business services will reach $2.3B by 2023

Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes

OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs

Overall Cable MSO B2B services will grow at 8.8% CAGR during the study period

Strategic focus of Cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high quality services

Successful Cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi Access Edge Computing infrastructure

Select Report Benefits:

Market by connectivity including cable, fiber, satellite, and other wireless

Market by market sector including residential, enterprise, industrial, and government services

Business services market by type including small and medium business (SMB) and enterprise customers

Market by networking type including consumer wireless, cable modem, set-top box, WiFi router, and VoIP devices

Market by business solutions including cloud hosting, device and video management, converged cable access, and more

Enterprise market by industry verticals including finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, media and entertainment, and others

Enterprise service support including digital media and imaging, telemedicine, eLearning, grid computing, e-government, and more

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Cable MSO Landscape

2.1.1 Converged Communication Architecture

2.1.2 Service Routing Platform

2.1.3 Wireless Structure

2.2 Cable Internet Performance vs. Wireless Broadband Access

2.3 Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)

2.4 Important Technologies: DOCSIS, NFV, SDN, and OSS/BSS

2.5 Importance of Ethernet Connectivity

2.6 Fixed Network and Satellite Provider Video and IP Services

2.7 The Role of WiFi, LTE, and 5G Services

2.8 In-Building Capacity Boosting and DAS Solution

2.9 Cable MSO Market Factors

2.10 Cable MSO Market Players



3.0 Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Cable MSO Consumer vs. Enterprise Market

3.2 Cable MSO and Connected Homes

3.2.1 Connecting to the Connected Home

3.2.2 Connected Homes and Smart Products and Services

3.3 Enterprise Telecom Service Spending and Commercial Services

3.4 Cable Infrastructure Spending

3.5 Wireless MVNO Opportunity

3.6 Cable MSOs can Leverage Telecom APIs for OTT Service

3.7 Network Virtualization and Service Orchestration

3.8 Spectrum Sharing in LTE 5G and Spectrum Access System (SAS)

3.9 Cloud Solution and Network Deployment

3.10 VoIP Transformation and Next Generation Video

3.11 Cable MSO IoT Network and Functions

3.12 IoT Vertical for Cable MSO

3.13 Cable MSO Deployment and Expansion

3.14 Cable MSO Business Model

3.15 Cable MSO User Characteristics



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Altice USA

4.2 ADVA Optical Networking

4.3 Accedian Networks Inc.

4.4 AT&T Inc. (Dish Network & Warner Media)

4.5 Atlantic Broadband (Metrocast Cable Networks)

4.6 Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (BendBroadband and TDS Telecom)

4.7 Blue Ridge Communications

4.8 Buckeye Broadband

4.9 Cable Labs

4.10 Cable One Inc.

4.11 CenturyLink

4.12 Charter Communications (Spectrum Enterprise)

4.13 Ciena Corporation

4.14 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (Hawaiian Telcom)

4.15 Cisco Systems Inc. (Scientific Atlanta)

4.16 Cogent Communications Inc.

4.17 Comcast (Xfinity)

4.18 Consolidated Communications

4.19 Cox Communications Inc.

4.20 Digicable

4.21 Ribbon Communications (Edge Water Networks)

4.22 EXFO Inc.

4.23 Frontier Communications Corporation

4.24 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.25 GCI Communications Corp.

4.26 Google Fiber

4.27 Greenlee Communications

4.28 GTT Communications Inc.

4.29 Harmonic Inc.

4.30 Juniper Networks Inc.

4.31 Liberty Cablevision

4.32 Mediacom Communications Corporation

4.33 Midcontinent Communications (Midco)

4.34 Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)

4.35 Pacific Broadband Networks

4.36 Rogers Communications

4.37 Service Electric Cable TV Inc.

4.38 Shandong Cable Network

4.39 Shaw Communications

4.40 Sprint Corporation

4.41 Telenet

4.42 TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN

4.43 Verizon Wireless

4.44 Virgin Media

4.45 WaveDivision Holdings LLC

4.46 Windstream Communications

4.47 WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW!)

4.48 Zayo Group LLC



5.0 Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

5.1 Consolidated Cable MSO Market

5.2 Cable MSO Market by Segment

5.2.1 Cable MSO Market by Infrastructure

5.2.1.1 Cable MSO Market by Cable Type

5.2.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Networking Equipment Type

5.2.2 Cable MSO Market by Software Solution

5.2.3 Cable MSO Market by Service Sales

5.2.3.1 Cable MSO Market by Business Service

5.2.3.1.1 Cable MSO Market by TV Service

5.2.3.1.2 Cable MSO Market by Internet Service

5.2.3.1.3 Cable MSO Market by Wireless Mobility Service

5.2.3.1.4 Cable MSO Market by Enterprise Service

5.2.3.1.5 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market

5.2.3.1.5.1 Mobile Driven Cable MSO Business Service Market by Connectivity

5.2.3.2 Cable MSO Market by Professional Service

5.3 Cable MSO Market by Vertical Market Sector

5.3.1 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Organization Size

5.3.2 Cable MSO Enterprise Market by Industry Vertical

5.4 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO

5.4.1 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by Segment

5.4.2 AI Solution Market in Cable MSO by AI Technology

5.5 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in Cable MSO

5.6 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO

5.6.1 IoT Opportunity in Cable MSO by Type

5.7 Cable MSO Market in Edge Network

5.8 Cable MSO Market in 5G

5.8.1 Cable MSO Market in 5G by Segment

5.9 Cable MSO Market by Region



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprises and Governments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/srgdvg/global_cable_mso?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cable Television



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.