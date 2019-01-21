Global Security Paper Market Forecast to 2023: Increase in Cases of Fraud and Counterfeiting, Printing, Circulation, and Reprinting of Banknotes, Increase the Demand for Visas and Passports

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Paper Market by Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, and Holograms), Application (Banknotes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, and Stamps), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The security paper market is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2018 to USD 14.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period.



Printing, circulation, and reprinting of banknotes and the growth in tourism is projected to increase the demand for passports & visas, which in turn, is driving the growth of the security paper market across the globe. However, increasing digitization acts as a roadblock in the growth of the market. E-Payment solutions are also replacing the use of cheques and banknotes. Further, the stringent laws and regulations, particularly in terms of control of the number of notes in circulation, is projected to hinder the security paper market growth in the near future.



The watermarks segment of the security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising cases of copyright infringements. They are typically used to trace copyright infringements and for banknote authentication. Watermarks are also widely used in the paper industry. They are increasingly used in security papers, particularly in postage stamps, currency, and other security documents.



The banknotes segment is projected to lead the security paper market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of both, value and volume. From the technological viewpoint, banknotes are the most complex as well as prestigious value security papers. They are generally manufactured with cotton-fiber paper, polymer, or hybrid paper. This makes the banknotes robust and more resistant to wear and tear, as compared to common paper. Nowadays, special types of polymers are used to manufacture banknotes, as they have a better shelf life than paper notes and are resistant to fire and water.

To prevent counterfeiting activities, the government of each country incorporates numerous security features in a single banknote. Watermarks, holograms, security threads, intaglio printing, and inks are some security features that are inserted in banknotes during the manufacturing process. The constant printing, circulation, and reprinting of banknotes, coupled with the rising number of cases pertaining to counterfeit notes are projected to drive the demand for security papers for banknotes.



In terms of value, the Asia Pacific security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 due to the strong demand from countries such as China and India. The demand is also driven by the growing tourism industry, which contributes to the consumption of various security documents such as, identity cards, passports, and visas. Moreover, increasing population density and the growing cash-based economy in some countries such as India and Indonesia in the region have driven the demand for banknotes, thereby driving the security paper market growth.



