Global DC-AC inverter Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013-2018 & 2023: Growing Industrialization and Trend of Using Renewable Energy for the Generation of Electricity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DC-AC inverter Market - By Application, By Waveform Output, By Phase Output, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global DCE-AC inverter market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.52% during 2018-2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and trend of using renewable energy for the generation of electricity. The report assesses the DC-AC Inverter Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Global DC-AC inverter market is expected to grow mainly due to growing demand of electricity in developing countries. Additionally, the developed countries are switching to renewable source of energy as a backup power source, leading to the demand of solar inverters for various purposes.



Leading DC-AC inverters manufacturing companies are developing power optimizing solutions for energy saving purposes which might help the inverter market to expand in forecasted period. There is a tremendous increase in the Global PV installed capacity net addition and thus the demand for the solar inverters is expected to increase from various sectors.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of global DC-AC inverter Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Solar Inverters Players



7. Global DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

7.2 Global DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Photo voltaic Inverters Statistics

7.4 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Application Type (Power Back Ups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

7.5 Global DC-AC Inverter Market : By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW), By Value (2013-2023)

7.6 Global DC-AC Inverter Market : By Output waveform Type (Sine wave, Square wave, Modified sine wave), By Value (2013-2023)

7.7 Global DC-AC Inverter Market : By Phase output Type (Single phase, Three Phase), By Value (2013-2023)

7.8 Global DC-AC Inverter Market : By Regional Analysis



8. Americas DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

8.2 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

8.3 America DC-AC Inverter Market : By Application Type (Power Back Ups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

8.4 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market : By Rating (less than 5KW, Between 5KW-1MW, greater than 1MW) - By Value (2013-2023)

8.5 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave), By Value (2013-2023)

8.6 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase Output Type (Single Phase, Three Phase)

8.7 Americas DC-AC Inverter Market: Country Analysis



9. Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

9.2 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

9.3 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: By Application Type (Power Backups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

9.4 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW)

9.5 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square wave, Modified Wave), By Value (2013-2023)

9.6 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Value (2013-2023)

9.7 Europe DC-AC Inverter Market: Country Analysis



10. Asia Pacific DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

10.1 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

10.2 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

10.3 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market: By Application Type (Power Backups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

10.4 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market: By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW)

10.5 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square wave, Modified Wave), By Value (2013-2023)

10.6 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Value (2013-2023)

10.7 APAC DC-AC Inverter Market: By Country Analysis



11. Middle East & Africa DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

11.1 Middle East And Africa DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2013-2017)

11.2 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market Size - By Value (2018-2023)

11.3 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market: By Application Type (Power Backups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

11.4 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market: By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW)

11.5 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square wave, Modified Wave), By Value (2013-2023)

11.6 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Value (2013-2023)

11.7 M.E.A DC-AC Inverter Market: By Region

11.8 M.E.A Economic and Industrial Statistics



12. Company Profiles

12.1 SMA Solar Technology

12.2 Omron

12.3 Bonfiglioli

12.4 TMEIC

12.5 Huawei

12.6 Sungrow

12.7 ABB

12.8 Solar Edge

12.9 Schneider Electric

12.10 Luminous

12.11 Tabuchi Electric



