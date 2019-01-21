Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 - Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Tutoring - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Tutoring in US$ Million.



The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (China)

A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc. (USA)

Building Educated Leaders For Life (USA)

Chegg, Inc. (USA)

Club Z!, Inc. (USA)

Daekyo Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India)

Fleet Education Services Limited (UK)

Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. (USA)

JEI Learning Centers (USA)

Kaplan, Inc. (USA)

Kumon (USA)

Mandarin House (China)

Mathnasium LLC (USA)

New Oriental Education and Technology Group (China)

Sylvan Learning Inc. (USA)

TAL Education Group (China)

Tutor Doctor (Canada)

Tutor.com, Inc. (USA)

Tutoring Club, Inc. (USA)

Tutors in China (China)

Varsity Tutors LLC (USA)

Xueda Education Group (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Private Tutoring: A Prelude

Global Education Sector: Key Statistics

Current and Future Analysis

Factors Influencing Private Tutoring

Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education

Concerns Faced

Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry

Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions

M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform

Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education

Skype

Live Chat/Emails

Google Drive

Scribblar

White Board

Wiki Space

Offshore Tutoring

Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring

Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool

Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors

Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring

English Drives Language Learning Market

Trends Redefining Education System

Skill-based Learning

Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL)

Learner-driven Personalized Learning

Alternative Credentialing

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector



3. PRIVATE TUTORING - AN OVERVIEW

Tutoring - An Introduction

Private Tutoring

Benefits of Private Tutoring

Private Tutors

Home Tutoring

Tutoring Centers

Online Tutoring



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Global Players



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Private Tutoring at Home Launches New Website for Tutoring Services

Tonara Starts Tonaro 360 Music Tutoring Service

Sallie Mae and Chegg Introduce Study Starter

NWEA and FEV Tutor Partner to Develop Platform for Providing MAP Growth RIT Scores

Varsity Tutors Acquires First Tutors

VIPKID Exceeds $1billion Valuation

Instaclass.com Enters the Middle East Market

Tutora Launches New Online Classroom

VIPKid Starts Online Services for Learning Mandarin

Forsyth County Public Library Launches Tutor.com

Take Lessons Launches Live Tutoring Service

UMeWorld Launches UMTang

Chegg and Cengage Team up to Offer Online Tutoring to Students in STEM Disciplines

Oakley Capital Private Equity to Acquire Schuelerhilfe



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

Immigrant Population

Home Schooling: A Growing Option

E-Tutoring: A Growing Phenomena

E-Tutoring - An Attractive Outsourcing Opportunity

Educational Services Market Opens New Avenues for Franchisees

Competition

Challenges in Store

Lack of Recognition of Private Tutoring As a Professional Expertise

Demand and Supply Imbalances

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

An Insight into Private Tutoring Industry

Rise in Migrant Population Drives Demand

B. Market Analytics



6.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.4.1 France

Market Analysis



6.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

An Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



6.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

A Significant Market for Tutors

Increase in Demand for Online Tutoring

B. Market Analytics



6.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



6.4.6 Greece

Market Analysis



6.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets

Russia

Poland

Turkey

B. Market Analytics



6.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: High Demand for Private Tuitions

B. Market Analytics



6.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Overview

After-School Tutoring

Competitive Landscape

K-12 Tutoring Market

Post-Secondary Market

Market Restraints

B. Market Analytics



6.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Overview of Indian Education System

Tutoring: A Tradition in India's Education Industry

Current Trends in the Indian Private Tutoring Market

Coaching Classes - A Thriving Business

India Emerges as a Hub of E-Tutoring Industry

Rapid Growth of Indian Online Tutoring Firms

B. Market Analytics



6.5.3 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

South Korea Intensely Focused on Academic Excellence

An Intensive Tutoring Market

Conventional Education Losing Sheen

Online Learning on the Rise

B. Market Analytics



6.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets

Australia

Hong Kong

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

Vietnam

B. Market Analytics



6.6 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Jordan

Kuwait

South Africa

B. Market Analytics



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)

The United States (49)

Canada (3)

Japan (1)

Europe (10) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

Middle East (2)

Africa (1)

