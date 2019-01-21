Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2024 - Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Tutoring - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Tutoring in US$ Million.
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (China)
- A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc. (USA)
- Building Educated Leaders For Life (USA)
- Chegg, Inc. (USA)
- Club Z!, Inc. (USA)
- Daekyo Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India)
- Fleet Education Services Limited (UK)
- Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. (USA)
- JEI Learning Centers (USA)
- Kaplan, Inc. (USA)
- Kumon (USA)
- Mandarin House (China)
- Mathnasium LLC (USA)
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group (China)
- Sylvan Learning Inc. (USA)
- TAL Education Group (China)
- Tutor Doctor (Canada)
- Tutor.com, Inc. (USA)
- Tutoring Club, Inc. (USA)
- Tutors in China (China)
- Varsity Tutors LLC (USA)
- Xueda Education Group (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Private Tutoring: A Prelude
Global Education Sector: Key Statistics
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Influencing Private Tutoring
Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education
Concerns Faced
Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry
Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions
M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform
Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education
Skype
Live Chat/Emails
Google Drive
Scribblar
White Board
Wiki Space
Offshore Tutoring
Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring
Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool
Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors
Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring
English Drives Language Learning Market
Trends Redefining Education System
Skill-based Learning
Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL)
Learner-driven Personalized Learning
Alternative Credentialing
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector
3. PRIVATE TUTORING - AN OVERVIEW
Tutoring - An Introduction
Private Tutoring
Benefits of Private Tutoring
Private Tutors
Home Tutoring
Tutoring Centers
Online Tutoring
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Global Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Private Tutoring at Home Launches New Website for Tutoring Services
Tonara Starts Tonaro 360 Music Tutoring Service
Sallie Mae and Chegg Introduce Study Starter
NWEA and FEV Tutor Partner to Develop Platform for Providing MAP Growth RIT Scores
Varsity Tutors Acquires First Tutors
VIPKID Exceeds $1billion Valuation
Instaclass.com Enters the Middle East Market
Tutora Launches New Online Classroom
VIPKid Starts Online Services for Learning Mandarin
Forsyth County Public Library Launches Tutor.com
Take Lessons Launches Live Tutoring Service
UMeWorld Launches UMTang
Chegg and Cengage Team up to Offer Online Tutoring to Students in STEM Disciplines
Oakley Capital Private Equity to Acquire Schuelerhilfe
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Immigrant Population
Home Schooling: A Growing Option
E-Tutoring: A Growing Phenomena
E-Tutoring - An Attractive Outsourcing Opportunity
Educational Services Market Opens New Avenues for Franchisees
Competition
Challenges in Store
Lack of Recognition of Private Tutoring As a Professional Expertise
Demand and Supply Imbalances
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
An Insight into Private Tutoring Industry
Rise in Migrant Population Drives Demand
B. Market Analytics
6.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.4.1 France
Market Analysis
6.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
An Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
A Significant Market for Tutors
Increase in Demand for Online Tutoring
B. Market Analytics
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
6.4.6 Greece
Market Analysis
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Russia
Poland
Turkey
B. Market Analytics
6.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: High Demand for Private Tuitions
B. Market Analytics
6.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Overview
After-School Tutoring
Competitive Landscape
K-12 Tutoring Market
Post-Secondary Market
Market Restraints
B. Market Analytics
6.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Overview of Indian Education System
Tutoring: A Tradition in India's Education Industry
Current Trends in the Indian Private Tutoring Market
Coaching Classes - A Thriving Business
India Emerges as a Hub of E-Tutoring Industry
Rapid Growth of Indian Online Tutoring Firms
B. Market Analytics
6.5.3 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
South Korea Intensely Focused on Academic Excellence
An Intensive Tutoring Market
Conventional Education Losing Sheen
Online Learning on the Rise
B. Market Analytics
6.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Australia
Hong Kong
Malaysia
New Zealand
Singapore
Vietnam
B. Market Analytics
6.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Brief Overview of Private Tutoring in Select Markets
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Jordan
Kuwait
South Africa
B. Market Analytics
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)
- The United States (49)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbml4h/global_private?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Education
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.