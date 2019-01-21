India Chocolate (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Chocolate Market By Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate), By Category (Tablets, Countlines, Pouches & Bags, Boxed & Others), By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India chocolate is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% by 2023, on account of increasing young population base, growing urbanization and rising trend of gifting chocolates.



Moreover, increasing disposable income of middle-class population, changing taste preferences of Indian consumers, growing awareness about health benefits of chocolate, and innovative marketing & promotional strategies by manufacturers are expected to boost sales of chocolates in India during forecast period.



Some of the other factors that would drive the market are growing online sales of chocolates, increasing demand for premium chocolates, and rising popularity of organic and sugar-free chocolates.



Some of the major players operating in India chocolate market are



Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

Ferrero India Private Limited

Nestl India Limited

Mars International India Private Limited

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Hershey India Private Limited

Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

Global Consumer Products Private Limited

Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

ITC Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Usage Frequency

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Place of Purchase



5. Global Chocolate Market Overview



6. India Chocolate Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate)

6.2.2. By Category (Chocolate Pouches & Bags, Boxed Chocolates, Countlines, Tablets and Others)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales and Institutional Sales)

6.2.3.1. By Retail Distribution Channel (Independent Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



7. India Milk Chocolate Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Category

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2.1. By Retail Distribution Channel

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Dark Chocolate Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Category

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.2.1. By Retail Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India White Chocolate Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Category

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.2.1. By Retail Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import - Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles



17. Strategic Recommendations



