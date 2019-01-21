Saudi Arabia $130 Million Wireless Headphones (In-Ear and On-Ear) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Wireless Headphones Market By Type (In-ear and on-ear), By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online and Exclusive Stores), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia wireless headphones market is projected to surpass $ 130 million on the back of rising inclination towards wireless headphone as they are convenient to use and are being offered with new and improved features such as noise cancellation, fitness tracking, etc.



Moreover, rising sales of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc., coupled with increasing inclination towards OTT content is anticipated to further fuel growth in Saudi Arabia wireless headphones market over the coming years.



Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Wireless Headphones in Saudi Arabia

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Wireless Headphones distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Saudi Arabia wireless headphones market is controlled by these major players, namely



Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Sony Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Plantronics

LG Electronics Inc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Logitech International S. A.

Skullcandy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice Of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Ownership of Headphones

4.3. Frequency of Usage of Wireless Headphones

4.4. Usage of Wireless Headphones By Purpose

4.5. Top Sources of Information for Purchasing Wireless Headphones



5. Global Wireless Headphones Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Wireless Headphones Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (In-Ear and On- Ear)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Multi Branded Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online and Exclusive Store)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3.3. By Region



7. Saudi Arabia On-Ear Wireless Headphone Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel



8. Saudi Arabia In-Ear Wireless Headphone Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wndqv/saudi_arabia_130?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Audio Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.