Africa: Congratulatory Statement on Madagascar's Presidential Election

The United States commends the Malagasy government and its citizens for the peaceful presidential election, which further strengthens Madagascar’s democracy. Since Madagascar’s independence in 1960, the United States has supported the development of the country’s democratic processes and institutions. We will continue to promote a prosperous, secure, and democratic future for the people of Madagascar.

We congratulate President Andry Rajoelina on his election and inauguration. The United States looks forward to working with President Rajoelina and the new Malagasy government to strengthen the rule of law and democratic institutions, combat corruption, promote trade and investment, and safeguard regional and global security.