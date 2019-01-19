Ottogi America, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Products

Ottogi America, Inc. announced today it is recalling below 21 items due to a possibility of containing egg ingredient undeclared on the packages. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction of they consume these products.

Item # Description Size Expiration date 21501202 JIN RAMEN SPICY 4.23oz x 20ea FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.20.2019" 32142402 JIN RAMEN SPICY (5PK) 1lb 5.16oz x 8pk 21101009 RAMEN NOODLE SARI 110G 3.88oz x 48ea FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.21.2019" 21305007 YEUL RAMEN (BOWL) 4.06oz x 12ea 21309025 JIN RAMEN MILD (BOWL) 3.88oz x 12ea 21501201 JIN RAMEN MILD 4.23oz x 20ea 21501281 SNACK RAMEN (5PK) 1lb 3.05oz x 8pk 21502155 JIN RAMEN SPICY (BOWL) 3.88oz x 12ea 21502157 JJAJANG BOKKI (BOWL) 4.23oz x 12ea 21502161 SNACK RAMEN (6CUP) 2.18oz x 6ea 21502162 SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (BOWL) 3.53oz x 12ea 21503005 PPUSHU PPUSHU BULGOGI FLAVOR 3.17oz x 40ea 21503006 PPUSHU PPUSHU GRILLED CHICKEN FLAVOR 3.17oz x 40ea 21503007 PPUSHU PPUSHU BBQ FLAVOR 3.17oz x 40ea 21503008 PPUSHU PPUSHU SPICY FLAVOR 3.17oz x 40ea 32142401 JIN RAMEN MILD (5PK) 1lb 5.16oz x 8pk 32142407 BEIJING JJAJANG NOODLE (5PK) 1lb 7.81oz x 8pk 32142408 BEIJING SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE (5PK) 1lb 5.16oz x 8pk 32142410 SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (5PK) 1lb 5.16oz x 8pk 21309009 RAMEN BOKKI(BOWL) 4.23oz x 12ea FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE JUL.21.2019" 32143061 BUCKWHEATCHILLI NOODLE (5PK) 1lb 6.93oz x 8pk

Some of these items possibly contain egg based on the test result conducted by CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) and have been recalled in Canada. Thereafter, listed 21 items with the range of "BEST BEFORE" date on the above table have been recalled, which were delivered to nationwide in retail stores. No other products of any other size or similarity were affected.

Packaging material of "CUP" and "Bowl" items are paper and wrapped by plastic. All other items are in plastic bag. "BEST BEFORE DATE" can be found on the bottom of "CUP" and "BOWL" items. It can be also found on the front of package for all other items

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Distribution and selling these products have been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased any of items in the above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-310-324-1094. (Monday – Friday from 8: 00AM to 5:00PM PST)

###