Pedro Resources to Resume Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) (the “Company”) announces that trading in its common shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the ticker symbol “PED.H”, at the open of markets on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.



For further information, contact Glenda Kelly, Corporate Communications, at 403.830.1436 or visit the Company’s website at www.pedroresources.ca.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Resources Ltd.

Glenda Kelly, Director

