Global Atomic Announces Financing and Executive Appointment

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX-V: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12) announced today it has raised gross proceeds of $1,256,000 pursuant to the initial closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 or 4,687,500 common shares at a price of $0.32 per common share. Final closing of the private placement is anticipated prior to January 31, 2019.



The common shares are subject to a four month hold period ending May 19, 2019. A cash finder’s fee equal to 5% of cash raised and finder’s warrants equal to 5% of common shares placed was paid pursuant to the closing for a total of $62,800 and 196,250 finders warrants. Finder’s warrants are exercisable at $0.32 for a period of eighteen (18) months from closing and subject to a four month hold period ending May 19, 2019.

The current private placement represents a follow-on to the private placement which closed in November 2018, under which the Company raised gross proceeds of $8,861,900. The private placement represents a higher price and increases gross proceeds raised to $10,117,900 to approximate the $10 million targeted under the November 2018 private placement.

Proceeds from the current private placement will be used to fund technical studies and permitting related to commercial production, exploration at DASA and for general corporate purposes.

Executive Appointment

Global Atomic is pleased to announce the appointment of Merlin Marr-Johnson as an Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Marr-Johnson joined the company in December 2018 as Manager of Technical Services.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a TSX Venture listed company providing a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”, listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market with facilities located throughout Europe and Korea.

BST is well underway with an expansion project to significantly modernize and expand its processing plant in Turkey. The expansion is targeted to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs and is supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey. The new plant is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

Key contacts: Stephen G. Roman Merlin Marr-Johnson Chairman, President & CEO Executive Vice President Tel: (416) 368-3949 Tel: +44 (0)7803 712 280 Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Email: mmj@globalatomiccorp.com

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomic’s development potential and timetable of its operating, development and exploration assets; Global Atomic’s ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", “targets”, "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomic’s annual and interim MD&As.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

