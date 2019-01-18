DOE to Host Second Innovation XLab Showcase

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Next week, from January 24-January 25, 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy will host its second InnovationXLab Showcase. This XLab is focused on Grid Modernization Technology and will be held in Seattle, Washington. The purpose of the InnovationXLab Initiative is to convene key industry representatives to showcase the strong technical resources and capabilities resident in the 17 Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories, and how they can be used by private companies, investors, universities and other organizations as a source of innovation.

The following portions of the event will be open to the press:

Thursday, January 24, 2019:

Charting a Course for Collaboration Opening Remarks - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Director Steve Ashby

Video Welcome Remarks - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry

DOE’s Role in Accelerating Grid Modernization Keynote Address – U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes

Utility Strategy and the Role of Government Keynote Address - President & CEO of Edison International Pedro J. Pizarro

Grid Resiliency Keynote Address – Assistant Secretary for Electricity Bruce Walker

Networking & Laboratory Showcase

Friday, January 25, 2019:

Resiliency Through Modeling and Testing Opening Remarks – Argonne National Laboratory Director Paul Kearns

DOE Leadership Panel – Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response Karen Evans; Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel Simmons; and Office of Technology Transitions Director Conner Prochaska

Networking & Laboratory Showcase

Additional details on the Seattle XLab will follow. For more information and to RSVP to this event, please contact Jess Szymanski at jessica.szymanski@hq.doe.gov and Susab Bauer at tsusan.bauer@pnnl.gov.