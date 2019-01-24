Maverick Nurse Takes Caring to New Level - Uses Retirement Savings to Book Mega Yacht for National Nurses Day Symposium

Operation:Scrubs Executive Director Inaugural Venue for Operation:Scrubs May 6, 2019 National Nurses Symposium Nursing Career Photo History (1974 - 2018)

Nurses Throughout California Hospitals Believe Operation:Scrubs and its “Maverick Boss Nurse” May Be Needed Catalyst for Continuing Nurse Education Change

I want my business to inspire and create a new standard for continuing nurse education - a standard which routinely recognizes, publicizes and says 'thank you' to these unsung heroes of health care.” — Pamela Jane Nye

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- News spread quickly throughout California's 200+ Primary, Comprehensive and Stroke-Ready hospitals that a retiring "maverick nurse" and her Operation:Scrubs symposium approach are likely to affect future continuing nurse education decisions.Considering the medical industry’s archaic venue standard for nurse education is the hospital theater, hotel meeting room, or commercial conference center, no wonder there’s a growing buzz about the “maverick nurse” who said “no” to tradition history and booked a mega yacht as the venue for her Operation:Scrubs National Nurses Day symposium.The “maverick nurse” in question is Pamela Jane Nye, an Assistant Professor at UCLA School of Nursing, also the Stroke Coordinator at UCLA Medical Center/Santa Monica who retires in February so she can devote full time to providing accredited continuing education for nurses through her Neuroscience Nursing Ltd business."About the megayacht decision," Nye explained, "I want my new business to inspire and create a new standard for continuing nurse education - a standard which routinely recognizes, publicizes and says 'thank you' to these unsung heroes of health care. I also want my seminars and symposiums to represent and promote the 'See a Nurse -Thank a Nurse" message as an everyday concept, not something you do only on National Nurses Day or during National Nurses Week. Using a yacht as the symposium venue says I’m serious about my beliefs.”Nye’s buzz-worthy venue choice was FantaSea One , a 300-passenger, 4-deck mega yacht – goes beyond a prestigious symposium classroom, e.g., this first day of National Nurses Week begins with a pre-symposium continental breakfast instead of the customary coffee and sweet rolls. A multi-choice soup-and-salad bar lunch + dessert replaces the traditional sandwich, a piece of fruit and chips box lunch. The symposium ends with a '2-hour sunset harbor cruise, hosted reception celebration, gourmet buffet dinner, D.J. entertainment, and sponsor-provided“ "thank you" swag gifts for all nurse attendees.Nye, Operation:Scrubs staff and symposium presenters’ are all unpaid volunteers, Moreover, the event's audited net proceeds go towards scholarships for nurses seeking advanced nursing education.Noteworthy is Nye’s decision to use her personal retirement saving to underwrite yacht costs and to establish the scholarship account in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American troke Association’s Donor Advised Fund (DAF) program..When asked about future aboard-yacht symposiums or seminars, Nye said, “Absolutely!” To her peer-dubbed "Maverick" moniker, Nye just smiled.See www.operationscrubs.org for more information. Site password is "scrubs"



