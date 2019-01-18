2018 Neuroimmunology Drug Development Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroimmunology Drug Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Neuroimmunology Drug Development", report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of neurology experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.



This report provides an overview of current clinical and product development trends for neuroimmunology within the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China), including analysis of the most common targets and molecule types that are being evaluated among the current pipeline drugs, focus on product development in indications such as AD and MS, and unmet needs within neuroimmunology.



Among the different molecule types in neuroimmunology, mAbs and small molecules are the most common. This is primarily due to the specificity of the former and the ability of the latter to penetrate the BBB. However, the cost factor associated with mAbs-based therapy is seen as a hurdle for wider market acceptances.



Neuroimmunology is expected to be an area that will witness strong growth in the future due to a number of factors such as deeper understanding of the underlying disease pathology, advancements in neurogenetics, and potential of these drugs that can contribute to targeted therapy. Pipeline drugs targeting a number of neurology indications are being developed; however, the most common ones are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



The most common targets adopted by pipeline drugs for MS include cytokines or cytokine receptors, as well as lymphocytes or molecule s associated with their activation or migration. The majority of pipeline drugs for AD are aimed at targeting the A protein, the historical results of which have not been strong enough to be assigned as a breakthrough therapy.



The KOLs interviewed have highlighted the high cost of therapy associated with a mAb based therapy which is perceived as a hurdle for such drugs to be widely accepted in the market; this factor is expected to lead companies to develop more cost-efficient therapies based on alternate molecule types. They've also expressed the need for long-term safety and clinical data, as well as data to help them with decisions on sequential or combination therapies in neuroimmunology. These challenges are compounded when rare diseases are considered, primarily those related to patient recruitment.



Quotes from 10 key opinion leaders (3 US, 5 EU, 1 Japan, 1 China)

Summary of neuroimmunology product definitions and classifications

Overview of common targets and molecule types among current pipeline drugs, with focus on product development in AD and MS

Trends in ongoing clinical trials in neuroimmunology based on sponsor type, and phase of development

Call-outs of key information and details

Insight from specialist neurology analysts.

1. Introduction

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Related Reports



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 KOL Insights on Neuroimmunology Competitive Landscape



3. Neuroimmunology Product Definition and Classification

3.1 Definition of Neuroimmunology Products



4. Overview of Common Targets in Neuroimmunology

4.1 Cytokines

4.2 Lymphocytes or Molecules Associated with their Activation or Migration

4.3 Other Common Targets in Neuroimmunology



5. Assessment of Marketed Neuroimmunology Products

5.1 Indications and Molecule Types

5.2 Target Types



6. Assessment of Pipeline Neuroimmunology Products

6.1 Products in Different Phases of Development

6.2 Products by Different Molecule Types

6.3 Products by Different Targets



7. Indication Specific Overview: Multiple Sclerosis

7.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

7.2 Product Development Activity

7.3 Profiles of Products in Late - Stage Development



8. Indication Specific Overview: Alzheimer's Disease

8.1 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

8.2 Product Development Activity

8.3 Profiles of Products in Late - Stage Development



9. Trends in Clinical Trials of Neuroimmunology Drugs

9.1 Geographical Locations of Ongoing Clinical Trials

9.2 Ongoing Clinical Trials by Different Phases and Sponsor Type

9.3 Indications Being Evaluated in Ongoing Clinical Trials

9.4 Combination Therapy Trends in Ongoing Clinical Trials

9.5 Unmet Needs Within Neuroimmunology



10. Appendix



