Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Motor Control Station, CI/II/III, 3-Pole, 5 HP

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof motor control station for Class I, III and III hazardous locations. This three-pole unit is rated for use in wet locations and features three pilot lights with start/stop momentary push-buttons in green for run, red for stop and amber for trip events.



The Larson Electronics EPCS-MTS-3P-5HP-480V-PB.RG-3XPL Explosion Proof Motor Control Station is designed for use in Class I, II and III rated combustible sites.



This 3-pole device contains three pilot lights and features start/stop momentary push buttons. Suitable for wet locations, the IP66-rated unit provides operators with general motor control protection, motor overload and under-voltage protection.





/EIN News/ -- The EPCS-MTS-3P-5HP-480V-PB.RG-3XPL explosion proof motor control station is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E, F and G; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III locations. This unit is also rated NEMA 3, 3R, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D), 9 (E, F, G) and 12. This durable unit is made of corrosion-resistant cast copper-free aluminum with an external flanged ground joint between the body and cover.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof motor control station has an IP66 rating and offers several coil and lamp voltages, including 120V AC, 230V AC, or 24V DC. This 18-amp unit features three 2” NPT hubs for completing electrical connections, one on the top and two on the bottom. This device includes a pre-drilled mounting plate inside the enclosure that is removeable for easy mounting. Suitable applications include indoor or outdoor general motor protection in hazardous locations where rain or water spray may occur.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

