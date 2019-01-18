Global Refinery Maintenance Review, Q3 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Q3 2018 Global Refinery Maintenance Review - US and Canada Record Highest Maintenance in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, among countries in Q3 2018, the US had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) with 2,215 mbd, followed by Canada and Russia. The US also had the highest refining capacity under both, planned and unplanned maintenance among the countries. Daesan in South Korea, Whiting in the US, and Paulinia in Brazil were the top three refineries globally in terms of refining capacity under maintenance in Q3 2018. Power outages and fire accidents were the most important factors for unplanned maintenance globally during the quarter.



Scope

Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for Q3 2018 and Q3 2017

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for Q3 2018 and Q3 2017

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the quarters

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the quarters

Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for Q3 2018 and Q3 2017.

Reasons to Buy

Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) undergoing maintenance globally

Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for Q3 2018 in comparison with Q3 2017

Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with highest maintenance in both the quarters

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data

Assess your competitor's refinery maintenance data.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Q3 2018 Global Refinery Maintenance Review

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major Outages in Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.3. Regional Maintenance Briefs

2.4. Factors Responsible for Unplanned Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.5. Global Refining Capacity Outlook under Planned Maintenance

2.6. Maintenance by Region

2.6.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.6.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.6.3. Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.6.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.6.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.6.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7. Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US

2.7.1. Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7.2. Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7.3. FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7.4. Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7.5. Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.7.6. Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8. Maintenance by Operator

2.8.1. Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8.2. Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8.3. Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8.4. Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8.5. Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017

2.8.6. Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, Q3 2018 vis-a-vis Q3 2017



3. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46hwz6/global_refinery?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.