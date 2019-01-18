The Linley Group Honors 2018 Analysts’ Choice Awards Winners

Recognizing the Best Chips and Technology of the Past Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Linley Group today announced the winners of the prestigious Analysts' Choice Awards. The annual awards recognize the top semiconductor offerings of the year in six distinct categories: embedded processors, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, networking chips, and best technology.



/EIN News/ -- "The competition was fierce this year as we considered many outstanding semiconductor products. These technology innovators stood out from the rest in their respective categories,” said Linley Gwennap, founder and principal analyst at The Linley Group. “Our annual awards recognize the products that we believe will have the greatest market impact in their target applications.”

The Linley Group's analysts selected the winners based on the merits of those that entered production (or, in the case of IP, released to RTL) during 2018. The analyst team is well-versed in all the leading technology products and evaluated the contenders based on performance, power, features, and cost of each device in the context of their target application.

Following are the recipients of the 2018 Analysts' Choice Awards:

Best Server Processor: Nvidia’s Tesla T4 processor

Best Embedded Processor: Intel’s Myriad X processor

Best Processor IP: the open source NVDLA deep-learning accelerator

Best Networking Chip: Xilinx’s Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC

Best Mobile Processor: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor

Best Technology: TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

Company Contact: Candace Doyle The Linley Group 408-647-7070 candace@linleygroup.com www.linleygroup.com



