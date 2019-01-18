The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria, 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading supermarket chains in Nigeria, where the past five years have seen a major change. During the economic downturn, some domestic players still managed to grow and fierce competition should be expected between the leading foreign retailers in the country. The report analyses proprietary research on the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Nigeria.



Reasons to Buy:

Identify the market leaders in the Nigerian supermarket sector.

Quantify the number of stores, floor space, and position of the top supermarket chains.

Understand how each retailer positions itself and targets consumers.

Assess the balance between domestic and foreign players in the retailer landscape.

Understand how top supermarket chains compete against one another.

Assess the size of the supermarket sector and its growth.

Analyze the market opportunity and future outlook for supermarket retailers in Nigeria.

Gain important insights into future developments for the sector in Nigeria.

Highlights:

Nigeria has one of the most dynamic consumer markets in Africa, but its supermarket retail sector is highly immature.

Some key features of that immaturity are a lack of real national supermarket chains: the largest chain, Shoprite, has stores in 13 cities.

A major factor inhibiting development in the value and discounter sector is dependence on (more expensive) imported products. After the currency crisis, domestic manufacturing has acquired more urgency, but it will be a slow process to build out domestic FMCG manufacturing capacity.

There are a few emerging Nigerian-owned supermarket chains (e.g. Hub Mart) but they are small and it is too early to say whether they can scale effectively. Lack of finance, infrastructure and an immature supply chain all work against rapid store network growth.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading supermarket chains in Nigeria?

What share of the grocery retail floorspace do they take?

Which supermarket chains are expanding most?

How do leading chains compare against one another?

What is the national penetration of the leading supermarket chains?

Which market segments does each chain operate in?

Who are the future winners and losers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Supermarkets In Nigeria



2. The Top Supermarket Chains In Nigeria



3. Supermarket Store Networks



4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace



5. Positioning of Leading Supermarket Chains



6. Supermarket Chains In and Outside Lagos



7. Key Findings and Future Outlook

Major Developments

Spar and Shoprite Go Head To Head

Independents and Small Chains Rule

Local Suppliers and Positioning As Nigerian

Market Gaps and Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned



Addide

Citydia

Ebeano

Shoprite

Spar

