Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. in Advanced Discussions for Deployments to 2nd Public Transportation Agency

/EIN News/ -- RENO, NV, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX: OTCPK), is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into advanced discussions with a second major US Transportation Agency for a pilot order with a foreseeable total deployment of over 100 units for that local region alone.

“This would be the only security solution of its kind to be deployed to major public transportation and continues our penetration into this industry,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “I see the tremendous potential in this industry manifesting into significant orders this year.”

Whereas RAD’s first expected transportation agency customer is heavily focused on light rail, this client has a significant bus transportation system in addition to light rail. The opening order is expected to be for 3 SCOT units.

RAD is unique in that traditional security solutions would either be too expensive or generally unwieldly for these kinds of organizations. RAD’s performance for this transportation agency is expected to help open up hundreds of thousands of locations where clients can add effective security at an immediate ROI.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.Robotic AssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz ( https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz )

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

