Swrve Named in StartUp City Magazine’s Most Promising Data Analytics Startups

Independent news platform Startup City Magazine recognizes Swrve for its enterprise-grade data analytics offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swrve, the global leader in intelligent customer engagement, today announced that it has been named in StartUp City Magazine’s recent listing of its “Most Promising Data Analytics Startups.” Startup City Magazine is an independent news platform built to deliver news, trends, views, updates, and inside looks at various solutions for decision makers across industries.



/EIN News/ -- In honor of Swrve’s place on the list, StartUp City Magazine published “ Swrve: Reinforce Marketing with Data Analytics ,” in their December 2018 issue. In the article, Swrve Chief Technology Officer Oisin Hurley elaborates on Swrve’s use of data for industry-leading customer engagement, and results associated with using Swrve for these purposes. “If you can be more thoughtful and strategic about the way you communicate with customers across channels, you’ll see a significant increase in retention and lifetime value (LTV),” Hurley says.

In the article, Hurley also reveals that machine learning projects—many of which will deliver deeper analytics, propensities to spend, and more—are on the Swrve product roadmap for 2019. This focus will be a natural progression of the current AI-enabled Swrve offering, one that is rooted in data-driven micro-targeting, precise messaging effectiveness, and optimal send-time deliverability.

This recognition comes well-earned after a recent string of data-driven successes for Swrve. In July 2018, Swrve was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms , an honor that was based on Swrve’s completeness of vision and ability to execute. The customer engagement platform has announced partnerships with Bluedot and Shaw + Scott , both of which deepen Swrve’s technical offering and allow for stronger, more relevant customer experiences. Zynga and Trriple are among the new clients that have recently signed with Swrve for the depth and dimension of its data-driven, AI-enabled messaging execution.

“Swrve is certainly excited to be named one of the Most Promising Data Startups,” says Tom Aitchison, CEO, Swrve. “Our GDPR compliance and commitment to both customer and brand safety are a reflection of how deeply we appreciate the power of data. That’s why we use it responsibly to create and deliver authentic and meaningful messaging experiences that drive value for all parties involved.”

