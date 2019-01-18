3 Tips to Create Your Dream Closet

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If you’ve ever opened your closet doors and been depressed by what you see, it may be time to rethink your closet.



In fact, according to a One Poll survey on behalf of ClosetMaid, 57 percent of women admitted having an organized closet would make finding what they’re looking for faster and easier while 3 out of 10 said an organized closet would make mornings less stressful.

However, treating yourself to your dream closet and introducing a new level of organization can help alleviate those worries and provide a fresh perspective. To get started on your closet makeover, consider these tips:

Assess Your Needs

Before diving headfirst into a full-blown closet makeover, start by assessing any budgetary constraints as well as the physical aspects and size of your space. Determine your ceiling height and available wall space to give yourself a feel for what your area can accommodate; you may even want to consider converting an adjacent room into your dream closet. Remember to account for any sloped walls and whether you prefer a simple reach-in closet or a more elaborate walk-in. Once you’ve determined your preferences and completed your measurements, turn to your wardrobe to assess whether you need more hanging space, shelving, shoe storage, accessory drawers or something else entirely.

Make Your Dream a Reality

Whether you’re a motivated DIYer intent on completing the project yourself or would prefer to work with a team of designers and professional installers, there are plenty of options available to bring your dream closet to fruition. One closet system to consider if you’re seeking a completely customized, designer-inspired space is ClosetMaid’s MasterSuite 27th Avenue collection. The professionally installed line can be cut to nearly any configuration and offers a range of matte and premium wood finishes, three drawer styles, elegant hardware options and high-end accessories, allowing you the design freedom to ensure the features and aesthetic match your vision for the space.

Customize Your Space

No closet is complete without some personal touches. Make your closet work efficiently with some luxurious organization accessories such as jewelry trays, shoe shelving, wire baskets and drawers, sliding mirrors, valet rods, scarf racks and more. Once you have the necessary accessories and hangers, set up a systematic flow by using the zone principle. Keep frequently used items in prime real estate, accessories within reach and tuck away those rarely used items.

With your dream closet complete, the only thing left to worry about is keeping it in tip-top shape. For more closet makeover tips and solutions, visit ClosetMaid.com.

